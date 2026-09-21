Jenna Dewan Feels ‘Grateful’ to Share DWTS Experience With Her Children (PHOTOS)

Jenna Dewan is certainly no stranger to the exciting world of dance. After serving as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, she went on to star in “Step Up” alongside Channing Tatum.

Though she currently plays firefighter Bailey Nune on “The Rookie,” Jenna Dewan is still incredibly passionate about dance. As she competes for the Mirrorball trophy on “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, she feels honored to share this experience with her three children.

As the actress prepares for the second week of the competition, she’s taking time to express gratitude for her wonderful life and beautiful children.

Jenna Dewan’s Kids Are Her Biggest Cheerleaders

“Dancing With the Stars” can be an incredibly grueling process. However, Jenna Dewan seems to be having the time of her life as she makes new friends and learns new skills. Above all else, she’s grateful for her support system.

“Crazy grateful I get to share this moment with my kids 💫🙌🏻🥹” “The Rookie” star captioned a new Instagram post. She attached several photos of her three children enjoying quality time with their mother.

Jenna Dewan shares her oldest daughter, Everly Tatum, 13, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum. She went on to welcome Callum Kazee, 6, and Rhiannon Kazee, 2, with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

Followers loved seeing the adorable behind-the-scenes moments.

“The woman who can do it all 💫” fellow DWTS competitor Connor Wood sweetly wrote in the comments.

“Thank you for sharing your love of dance with all of us ❤️ the most inspiring !!!” a fan chimed in.

Several fans noted how excited they were to see Jenna and Val’s next routine.

While dancing has always been an important part of Jenna Dewan’s life, she felt honored her children were able to watch her first DWTS performance.

“The way I cried getting this rn baby girllll 🥹🥹” the actress posted during week one. “My kids get to watch me dance live for the first time and I’m so emotional and grateful !! 🥹❤️ Don’t forget to vote tonight! Text JENNA to 21523 or vote online at dwtsvote.abc.com (10x each)💫”

The DWTS Season 35 Competitors Prepare For Week 2

“Viral Night” is the theme for week two. Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy are performing the Jive to “Animal” by KATSEYE. The jive requires tremendous amounts of stamina and power, so the pair will need to perform to the best of their abilities to impress the judges.

It’s still pretty early in the competition and no one wants to be the next to be eliminated. However, only one couple can bring home the Mirrorball trophy.

So far, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy are among this season’s frontrunners. They’ll need to stay sharp and rehearse vigorously if they want to secure high scores and earn the spot at the top of the leaderboard.

The top 14 couples compete on “Viral Night” starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ABC. Vote for your favorite couples to keep them in the competition for another week.