Brian Austin Green Reveals the Unexpected Way DWTS Changed His Relationship With Sharna Burgess

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is in full swing, and the season has already brought fans an exciting comeback with the return of Sharna Burgess. It’s been five years since DWTS viewers watched Burgess take on the ballroom floor, and now she’s back and ready to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy with her celebrity partner, “The Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron.

The last time Burgess competed on DWTS was season 30, in 2021, alongside her then-boyfriend Brian Austin Green. Although the couple didn’t make it far in the competition, their love continues to go strong, welcoming a son named Zane in June 2022 and getting engaged a year later.

Now, Green is rooting for Burgess on DWTS and recently looked back on his time on the show. In his conversation with Hello!, he detailed how dancing alongside his fiancée gave him a deeper appreciation for her craft, making their relationship flourish.

Brian Austen Green Makes Rare Comments About His Relationship With DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess

Getty Sharna Burgess (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the Global Gaming League official launch event at Global Gaming League New Las Vegas Headquarters on December 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brian Austin Green has a newfound appreciation for his fiancée Sharna Burgess’ professional dancing career, with his time competing on “Dancing With the Stars” giving him a deeper understanding of her devotion to her craft. In fact, he told Hello! while attending the 2026 Daytime Beauty Awards that it also changed their relationship for the better.

“I better understood her passion and who she was,” he said, adding, “Dance is one of those things where, unless you do it, you don’t understand it.”

He continued, “I used to go with her to conventions, and she’d be herself and all the kids would be out of their minds because she is the highest bar for being a professional dancer, but she makes it look so easy that I had no concept of how much work goes into it.”

“Then I did the show and now I know all the detail and attention that goes into it, and I respect it on a completely different level,” Green said.

According to People, Green and Burgess were set up by their mutual business partner in October 2020, and they instantly hit it off. That December, Burgess confirmed she was dating someone, and it wasn’t until January 2021 that she and the actor made their romance Instagram official.

Burgess shared a photo of the couple kissing on vacation and captioned the image, “𝘏 𝘐 𝘔 💋.”

Green Shares How He Feels About Burgess’ Return to DWTS

Green told Hello! that it was “amazing” to see Burgess back on the ballroom floor for season 35. “Seeing her back on the show is amazing because she has really missed dance. And the thing that this show brings to dancers is a chance to dance for a living and to make really good money doing it and do it on a platform where people see it and get to celebrate it.”

This season, Burgess is competing with “The Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron. During premiere night, the two danced a Tango to “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz. The couple impressed both the judges and viewers, and were safe for Week 2.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Green is incredibly invested in the new season and will be recapping the live dances on his own show.

Talking about the concept of a recap of each DWTS night, Burgess said, “Brian said to me, ‘Baby, I think I really want to do the reviews that you used to do. And I was like, ‘Okay, tell me more. What does that mean?’ He really just wants to give love to everyone on the show. He loves all of these guys, and he just knows how much I love it. He’s created his own little show that he’s going to do, bring people in and just share love for the numbers. So definitely not a critique or anything negative, but just uplifting everyone.”