Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Middle Son Duke Is Dad’s Twin in Rare Photo

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ kids are all grown up (minus their youngest son, Crew). While the couple largely keeps their children out of the spotlight since walking away from “Fixer Upper,” Joanna shared a rare photo of their middle child, son Duke, on his big night.

“Senior night,” Joanna wrote over a photo of Duke in his football gear, adding a sparkle and teary-eyed emoji, which she shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 20.

Senior Night

In the snap, Duke, 18, donned a blue and white uniform, while he stood alongside his famous parents on the field before the celebratory game.

Joanna wore her signature flared jeans and plaid button-up top as she smiled big and held a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. Chip, for his part, kept it casual in a white T-shirt, backwards cap, and black jeans. Both former HGTV stars wore brown cowboy-style boots.

“He looks so much like his dad in this photo,” one fan wrote via Reddit of the rarely-seen teenager.

“Ahhh lil dookey,” another wrote.

While fans were only able to see the teenager’s side profile in the clip, it was evident that he resembled his famous father. With similar hair colors, Duke’s slicked-back locks could have been cut and pasted from his father’s head.

Nearly Empty Nest

Earlier this year, the “Shark Tank” star shared a sweet video of her teenage son getting ready for junior prom.

“✨P R O M 2 0 2 6 ✨ Nothing like hanging in the garden all day for prom prep with some sweet mamas. When the kids showed up they were gracious to let us take a million pics of them 🤗🤩🥰,” Joanna captioned the clip.

The Magnolia owner has been vocal about the heartbreak that comes with watching her children grow, with two having already moved away for college.

“Thinking of all the parents sending their kids off to college this season,” she captioned her Instagram photo dump in August, including one photo with all five of her children. “I’ve been on that side of move-in day, so I know the wide range of emotions well. As hard as that goodbye is, there’s nothing more fulfilling than watching your kid grow beyond you —it’s one of the greatest gifts of being a parent. May you find joy, comfort, and gratitude in the letting go. ❤️🙏🏼”

She added, “Holding on a little tighter before letting go. Feeling proud of who they’re becoming and wishing time would slow down. But there’s nothing more fulfilling than watching your kids grow beyond you. I’m feeling it with you.”

In addition to Duke, Chip and Joanna share sons Drake, 21, and Crew, 8, as well as daughters, Ella, 19, and Emmie Kay, 16.