Adele Zaikman Breaks Her Silence Over Being Eliminated First on DWTS

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicked off on September 15 with 16 couples, featuring two new pro dancers. Former troupe member Hailey Bills and “The Next Pro” champion Adele Zaikman were excited to have their first celebrity partners.

But in a surprising turn of events, both Hailey and Adele were eliminated. Though they’re no longer competing, they will still have plenty of opportunities to perform for fans throughout the season.

Now, Adele Zaikman is breaking her silence and sharing her thoughts on leaving the competition first.

Adele Zaikman Reveals the Toughest Part About Early Elimination

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While performing on “The Next Pro,” Adele Zaikman quickly earned the nickname “Rolls Royce” from judge Derek Hough. Though she was incredibly impressive and won many fans, it wasn’t enough to keep her and her celebrity partner, Conner Leavitt, moving forward on “Dancing With the Stars.”

While speaking with Carrie Berk, Adele explained that people in the competitive dance space always talk. But being in the public eye on television has come with even more scrutiny.

“It’s on such a bigger scale that sometimes it does get to me,” the 24-year-old confessed. “Of course, I’m a human. I’m just trying to focus on what I have to do, do my job, enjoy it, and realize that people are always going to have an opinion, and it doesn’t say anything about me as a human. I just have to be proud of what I’m doing and be proud of who I am.”

Adele understands that not everyone can win. As a Blackpool champion, she’s faced rejection and elimination time and time again.

“I feel like being eliminated, obviously, is not something I’m happy about. I’m sad about it — I’m sad that the journey was so short. However, I do understand this is a competition, and things can happen,” she added.

“Being eliminated is something I understand and I’m fine with. What hurts is the outside noise and the comments on social media,” Adele explained. “I feel like me getting eliminated was not as painful in a way as what people have to say.”

The Israeli Dancer Has Hope For the Future

Many successful pros on DWTS experience rough eliminations before finding their stride. Fan-favorite Ezra Sosa was the first eliminated during his debut season. Jenna Johnson also finished in last place her first season before securing the Mirrorball trophy in her second.

Adele Zaikman added that the other pro dancers have been incredibly kind and encouraging.

“I just want to learn and grow. It is my first season and I’ve been talking to so many pros. Jenna [Johnson] was so supportive,” she shared.

Though her time in the competition is over, Adele and Hailey Bills will compete in all the opening numbers and several other routines. They’re still looking forward to being part of the show in any way they can.

Season 36 is a year away, but Adele is hoping to return as a pro. During the interview, she admitted her dream partner is Justin Bieber, but she would love to partner with any athlete.

Adele Zaikman and the rest of the pro dancers will have another exciting opening number when “Dancing With the Stars” returns for a new episode at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.