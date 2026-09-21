‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for September 21-25, 2026

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of September 21 to 25 reveal that Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) sets Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

“You want to compare Dylan to Brooke? That’s okay. But I’m gonna start comparing you to Stephanie Forrester,” he tells his mother.

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) reconnect.

“I still can’t believe that you proposed and the good doctor turned you down,” Sheila tells Deacon.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) forces Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to do what he wants.

“Steffy’s going to give us a baby,” Carter tells Daphne. “I can’t beli

eve what I’m hearing,” Daphne replies.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, September 21:

Taylor has a warning for Finn.

Sheila and Deacon reconnect.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 22:

Finn seeks advice from Ridge.

Steffy shocks Finn.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 23:

Finn asks Steffy not to go through with the surrogacy.

Taylor isn’t pleased to hear Sheila confided in Deacon.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, September 24:

Katie sets her sights on a new addition for Logan.

R.J. and Zende begin collaborating on the new Electra line.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, September 25:

Darcy reminds Dylan that she doesn’t need Katie’s approval.

Zende’s frustrations come to a head.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, September 14: Steffy’s news complicates things even more with Carter; Finn reaffirms to Li that his family always comes first.

Tuesday, September 15: Daphne is hopeful she and Carter will be able to find a surrogate; Carter rushes to stop Steffy.

Wednesday, September 16: Carter makes a passionate plea; Finn struggles to ease Steffy’s pain.

Thursday, September 17: Daphne can’t believe Carter’s suggestion.

Friday, September 18: Steffy is caught off guard; Finn turns to Taylor for support.

Watch the latest “The Bold and the Beautiful” episodes weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” receives seven nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress (Heather Tom)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Scott Clifton, Thorsten Kaye)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Lawrence Saint-Victor)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program