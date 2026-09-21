Halle Berry Opens Up About Her Sweet Friendship With Zendaya

Halle Berry is sharing some sweet details about her friendship with Zendaya and revealing that she would love for their bond to make its way to the big screen someday.

The 60-year-old actress opened up about her connection with Zendaya, 30, while attending the Create & Cultivate “On Her Own Terms: Halle Berry on Menopause, Aging, & Women’s Health” event in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. According to PEOPLE, Berry revealed that she and the “Euphoria” star stay in touch and that her admiration for the younger actress goes beyond simply following her career.

“I do speak to her and I have to say she is the sweetest and my little sweetheart,” Berry said. She added that she “would love to find something to do with her someday.”

While there are currently no projects announced between the two, Berry made it clear that she is happy to support Zendaya and everything she is accomplishing.

“I love everything she’s doing,” Berry said. “I think she is changing the game in so many ways for her generation.”

Halle Berry Was Touched by Zendaya’s Emmy Tribute

murdered the night 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/ygdKDmbkPg— Halle Berry (@halleberry) September 15, 2026

Berry’s comments come one week after Zendaya honored her through her look at the 78th Emmy Awards on Sept. 14.

Zendaya arrived at the ceremony wearing a custom silver Prada gown with a pixie cut that brought back memories of Berry’s signature style from the early 2000s. Per Page Six, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach confirmed that Berry’s look at the 2002 premiere of “Die Another Day” served as inspiration.

Roach shared a photo of Berry from the premiere on his Instagram Story and called her “The original.” Berry later reposted a side-by-side comparison of the two actresses and celebrated Zendaya’s take on the look, writing that she “murdered the night!”

Berry told PEOPLE that the tribute meant a lot to her.

“I couldn’t be more proud of someone or to know someone honored that she would pay homage to me that way,” she said. “That was really sweet.”

Their mutual support goes back years. In 2021, Berry named Zendaya as her pick to represent the future of Hollywood, praising her talent and willingness to take chances. Zendaya later said she was “incredibly honored” by Berry’s comments and shared how supportive the Oscar winner had always been whenever they crossed paths.

“She’s always been so lovely and so supportive,” Zendaya said at the time, according to Page Six. She added that Berry would take the time to speak with her and offer “love and words of encouragement.”

Halle Berry Already Knows Who She’d Like to Play

Berry’s latest comments are not the first time she has talked about wanting to work with Zendaya.

During a previous appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Berry revealed that she already had one potential role in mind if the two ever shared the screen.

“There is an actress that I love with every fiber of my being. I love her,” Berry said, according to PEOPLE. “I would love to play her mother. Zendaya.”

Although that casting has yet to happen, Berry’s latest comments show that she is still interested in finding a project they could do together.

For now, the two actresses appear to share a friendship built on years of mutual encouragement. They were photographed together as far back as the 2017 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles, and Zendaya has previously spoken about how much Berry’s support has meant to her.

Berry, meanwhile, remains one of Zendaya’s biggest supporters as the actress continues building her career.

“I’m just a supporter of her,” Berry said.