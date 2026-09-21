Meg Ryan Makes Rare Appearance With Grown-Up Son Jack Quaid After Years Out of Spotlight

Meg Ryan stepped back into the spotlight for a rare public appearance with her grown-up son, Jack Quaid.

The 64-year-old actress attended the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night in Los Angeles on September 19 with her 34-year-old son, Quaid. The mother and son smiled for photos together during an outing that marked a rare joint appearance for the pair.

Ryan wore a black lace dress with round sunglasses and her signature blonde hair falling to her shoulders. Quaid joined his mother in a suit.

Ryan and Quaid have largely kept their mother-son relationship out of public view. One of their previous photographed outings came in 2017, when they attended a basketball game together in New York City.

Meg Ryan’s Son Jack Quaid Followed Both Parents Into Hollywood

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Ryan shares Quaid with her ex-husband, actor Dennis Quaid. She is also mom to daughter Daisy True Ryan, whom she adopted in 2006.

Like both of his parents, Quaid built a career as an actor.

He made his feature film debut as Marvel in 2012’s “The Hunger Games” and later appeared in “Scream” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

Quaid is perhaps best known for playing Hughie Campbell on Prime Video’s “The Boys.” The series premiered in 2019 and concluded after five seasons.

Quaid previously spoke to People about what it was like growing up with two actors as parents.

“I grew up with friends who also had parents in the industry, so it didn’t really feel different,” he said. “But then you grow up, and you realize that’s a pretty unique thing, that not one but two of your parents are actors. You don’t realize that things are slightly abnormal until later.”

The actor has also experienced another major milestone in his personal life. Quaid married his longtime partner and co-star Claudia Doumit in her native Australia in April. Ryan and Dennis were reportedly among the guests.

Meg Ryan Defended Jack Quaid Against the ‘Nepo Baby’ Label

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Despite Quaid’s famous parents, Ryan has pushed back against reducing her son’s career to his Hollywood connections.

During an interview with Glamour, Ryan praised her son’s abilities and specifically addressed the “nepo baby” label.

“Jack is really talented,” Ryan said.

“He’s more of a natural than I’ll ever be,” she continued. “That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege.”