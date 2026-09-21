Hallmark Channel Veteran Marilu Henner Joining ‘When Calls the Heart’ for Season 14

Hearties can rejoice with the news that a Hallmark Channel fan favorite will be heading to Hope Valley when “When Calls the Heart” returns with its new season.

On Monday, September 21, People reported exclusively that Marilu Henner will be appearing in the upcoming 14th season of the beloved Hallmark hit.

A New Role for Marilu Henner

Henner is certainly no stranger to Hallmark fans, having appeared in more than two dozen Hallmark productions over the years.

In this new role, she’ll be portraying Bernice “Birdie” Grant, described as “the free-spirited mother” of Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry), who popped the question to Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) in the previous season’s finale.

“I’ve been a proud member of the Hallmark family for many years, and now I’m even more thrilled to be part of its crown jewel, ‘When Calls the Heart!’” Henner tells People.

“This role is particularly special to me, because I get to play Nathan’s mother, the fabulous and feisty Birdie!” she added. “And I’m very lucky that Elizabeth is going to be my daughter-in-law!”

A Key Character

Getty Marilu Henner attends the closing night Battlestar Galactica reunion and after-party in 2017.

According to People, Hallmark Channel describes Bertie as “free-spirited and colorful,” and reveals that, “she rides into Hope Valley on horseback and takes an instant liking to Elizabeth, instantly wrapping her in a firm hug. More than ready for a schnapps and a cigar after her journey, she’ll take the chit-chat but is not much for embroidery. Birdie is a well-travelled adventurer, most recently in Switzerland, where she helped the needy on a church trip, but she is not above getting into a bit of mischief. Optimistic and resourceful, she makes the best out of a situation in times of need, always with heart and humor.”

Fans can look for Bertie to appear in at least two episodes of Season 14, which Henner recently began shooting.

“The whole cast is talented and welcoming. They truly are a family,” she tells People. “I want to move to Hope Valley!”

Lori Loughlin’s Return to Hope Valley

Meanwhile, Henner isn’t the only beloved Hallmark Channel star heading to Hope Valley.

Returning to the series after several seasons away is Lori Loughlin, who reprised her role as Abigail Stanton in a brief cameo during the Season 13 finale.

Following that cameo, Hallmark Channel has confirmed that Loughlin will be returning to the show for several episodes in the upcoming season, having exited the show after Season 6.

“I’m so happy,” Krakow told People of Loughlin’s return in December 2025. “Lori is one of my best friends. She has such a good heart and is so kind and generous and loving. And getting to spend time with her is a real gift.”

She added: “I really feel like her character has been missed in Hope Valley. The fact that we’re getting to bring back Abigail and learn about where she’s been and see her reconnect with all of these characters that we know and love, it’s just going to be so special for the fans, certainly. But it’s also so special for our whole cast and crew because we’ve been missing her, and I just can’t wait for that reunion.”

The 14th season of “When Calls the Heart” is scheduled to arrive in January 2027.