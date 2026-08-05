Marilu Henner Wants ‘Taxi’ Cast to Reunite for a Christmas Movie

With so many TV reboots and reunions happening lately, Marilu Henner says it’s about time she and the cast of “Taxi” follow suit, more than 40 years after the iconic sitcom aired its final episode.

During red carpet interviews at Hallmark Channel’s 25th birthday event on August 4, 2026, Henner said that she thinks a Hallmark Christmas movie would be the perfect excuse to get the old gang back together.

Marilu Henner Says She Texts With Her ‘Taxi’ Castmates ‘Every Single Day’

“Taxi,” about a garage full of taxi drivers who worked at Sunshine Cab Company, debuted on ABC in 1978 and aired there until its final season on NBC in 1983. The show was the launch pad for several stars’ careers, including Henner, Judd Hirsch, Tony Danza, Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd, and the late Andy Kaufman.

Henner, 74, told Decider at Hallmark Channel’s birthday event on August 4 that she’s still close with much of the cast and could definitely see them working together again.

“Interestingly enough, we have a ‘Taxi’ text chain,” she told the outlet. “We’re on it every single day. And once a month, I organize a Zoom, so we’ve done, like, 28 Zooms throughout the pandemic (and) every couple of months, we do one.”

“And, you know, talk about a family,” Henner said, who spoke earlier about how special it has been to be part of the Hallmark family. “We’re like, sick of each other! No, I’m kidding.”

As for doing a Hallmark Christmas movie, she said, “Yeah, I want Tony to come and do one. I would love Chris — Chris has done one. Danny would be a riot, but he’s so inappropriate. Yeah, all of them. All of us. We’ll do a ‘Taxi’ Hallmark Christmas movie!”

Interestingly, Danza was initially cast in 2025’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” but had to drop out due to a “last-minute scheduling conflict.” In 2026, he will co-star with Mario Lopez in the Great American Family holiday movie “Christmas By Starlight.”

Marilu Henner Says Hallmark Channel Birthday Party Felt Like a ‘Family Reunion’

Hallmark Skyler Samuels and Marilu Henner in “Aurora Teagarden: A Lesson in Murder”

Henner has been in around 30 Hallmark movies, including her upcoming appearance in “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story.” Many of her appearances were in the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” starring Candace Cameron Bure, and then the prequel movies starring Skyler Samuels.

While participating in a panel discussion for Hallmark Channel’s 25th birthday on August 4, she told the sold-out crowd that it was “wonderful as an actress to be able to play that part.”

“You become such a family,” she said, looking at the rest of the panel, including her former co-stars Niall Matter, Rachel Boston, Wes Brown, and Ashley Williams. “You know, I’m looking around at the people (here). This is like a family reunion weekend and it’s not even a weekend! But we’re having, like, this incredible family experience.”

“It’s a staple in my life,” she said of Hallmark, “because you go through marriages, divorces, births, deaths, babies are born, and all kinds of things. So it’s just a real, you know, constant, and it’s such a gift to be part of this incredible family.”