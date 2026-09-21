‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for September 21-25, 2026

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of September 21 to 25 reveal that Audra Charles warns Sally Spectra she’s making a big mistake.

“I will always be in your corner, but I wouldn’t be your best friend if I didn’t tell you that I think you are making a huge mistake,” Audra tells Sally.

Traci Abbott visits Billy Abbott. “What are you doing here? Is everything okay?” Billy asks. “You tell me,” Traci replies.

Claire Newman fears that Jordan is back and tells Victoria Newman about it. “What is it? What’s wrong?” Victoria asks her daughter. “She’s back. Aunt Jordan strikes again,” Claire replies.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, September 21:

Nikki is suspicious of Victoria’s behavior.

Chelsea receives an unexpected invitation.

Billy gives Adam an ultimatum.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 22:

Phyllis is puzzled by Matt’s change of heart.

Nate and Stephanie define their relationship.

Claire receives a painful reminder of her troubled past.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 23:

Cane goes the extra mile to help Billy.

Audra is blindsided by Sally.

Adam makes a sacrifice for Chelsea.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, September 24:

Kyle keeps Victoria on her toes.

Traci makes a much-needed house call.

Daniel cuts Phyllis a break.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, September 25:

Victor sets Nikki up for success.

Jack makes a promise to Diane.

Sharon helps Nick with a tough decision.

‘Y&R’ Comings & Goings

Patrika Darbo is coming to Genoa City as Shirley Spectra in October, while Ashley Campbell will make her debut as Sally’s younger sister, Coco Spectra, also in October.

Cait Fairbanks is back as Tessa Porter, as well as Vivica A. Fox as Dr. Stephanie Simmons.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, September 14: Victor gathers intel on a rival; Sally asks Adam for a favor; Jack plays with fire to trap Patty.

Tuesday, September 15: Nikki and Billy reach an understanding; Cane presses Lily to discuss their future; Matt turns the tables on Patty.

Wednesday, September 16: Victoria calls the shots with Kyle; Nate shows his appreciation to Stephanie; Billy’s romantic plans for Sally go up in smoke.

Thursday, September 17: Victor makes a tough decision to protect Nick; Jack and Diane receive an ominous message from Patty; Phyllis hits a dead end trying to help Matt.

Friday, September 18: Chelsea comforts Sally during a difficult time; Cane extends an olive branch to Devon; Phyllis supports Daniel’s new endeavor.

Watch the latest “The Young and the Restless” episodes weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.