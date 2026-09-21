How Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Stood by Son Presley Through His Hardest Years

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber never stopped trying to help their son, Presley Gerber, through the difficult years before his passing, according to someone close to the family. Presley, 27, died Sunday, September 20, while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, according to TMZ.

Page Six reported on Monday, September 21, that concern for Presley’s well-being remained constant as he dealt publicly with addiction and mental health struggles.

How Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Supported Presley Through Struggles

“There was always concern around Presley,” the source told the outlet. “Cindy and Rande loved him tremendously, and they worried about him. They wanted him to be healthy and get to a good place.”

Cindy, 60, and Rande, 64, continued supporting Presley as he sought treatment.

“They never stopped supporting him,” the insider said. “No matter what he was going through, his family was there and wanted him to get the help he needed.”

How Did Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Support Presley?

Their encouragement was sometimes visible publicly. In March, Presley shared details of undergoing treatment in Mexico, including ibogaine therapy, as confirmed by Newsweek. Cindy called her son a “warrior” in the comments.

“You are a warrior!” she wrote. “Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud! 🙏”

Rande also praised his son’s willingness to face what he had been going through.

“I’m so proud of you and your courage. Facing what’s hard takes real strength, and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much,” he wrote.

What Did a Family Source Say About Cindy Crawford and Presley?

The family source described Cindy as especially protective of Presley, her only son. “Cindy is incredibly close to her children,” the insider told Page Six.

“Presley was her only son and she was always protective of him. She wanted nothing more than to see him doing well.”

Presley, 27, passed away Sunday, September 20, while staying at a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by People.

The medical examiner completed an autopsy Monday, but an official cause of death has not been released.

The outlet also reported that dispatch calls described an apparent overdose and cardiac arrest before his passing.

Those circumstances have not been confirmed as his official cause of death.

What Had Presley Gerber Said About His Recovery?

Presley had become increasingly willing to discuss addiction, treatment and mental health publicly.

In March, he described confronting problems he said he had spent years avoiding. “I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself,” he wrote.

He added, “Praying it’s the last time I have to come back. Next time I’d like to choose 😜.”

Presley also used social media to encourage conversations about mental health and recovery. He created “Mental Health Mondays” posts to help others feel less alone.

What Did Kaia Gerber Say About Her Brother?

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Presley’s sister, Kaia Gerber, spoke about how his struggles affected their family shortly before his passing.

Kaia, 25, told Vogue in August, “When something like that happens … it kind of levels everyone.”

She also praised her brother for being willing to discuss experiences their family had traditionally kept private publicly.

Following Presley’s passing, the family asked for space to grieve. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a representative told People.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance use, free and confidential help is available 24/7. Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for treatment referrals, information, and recovery resources.