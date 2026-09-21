Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber’s Close Bond With His With Family, Highlighted in Photos

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber, has died. The news of his death was reported by TMZ on Sunday, September 20. He died at a rehab facility, although no further details have been shared publicly, and an autopsy still needs to be carried out. Presley was 27.

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber’s Beloved Son Presley Gerber

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a short statement reads, TMZ reports. The family shared a close bond, which has been highlighted in interviews and photos on social media.

Getty Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Presley Gerber attend Maybelline New York NYFW Kick-Off Party on September 8, 2016

Presley was a model and made his debut at age 16 for Moschino. He has also worked with prestigious brands like Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta, and did campaigns with his mother and sister, Kaia Gerber, including the Pepsi Super Bowl advert with Crawford. “We literally drove from our house to work together, then drove home together. But we’re a really tight family, so it was just like going to work with one of your friends,” he said in a 2018 interview with People. “It was so fun, and easy.”

In another interview with People, Crawford reflected on working with her family in a photoshoot for the brand Vuori for their summer 2025 campaign. “It was amazing,” she said. “I mean, obviously, we’ve done family pictures before, but being on a real shoot. I think my husband and I just had … First of all, we got to spend a day with our kids, which we love. But it was extra special.”

The HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU” Season 5 star also highlighted the close bond between her son and her daughter, Kaia Gerber. “It was like watching their interaction with each other. Nothing makes, I think, a parent prouder than when your kids like each other and love each other,” Crawford said. “And then I think they interviewed me and Presley together and Kaia and Rande together, just hearing what… It’s not often that you have that recorded and hear that, hearing what your kids have to say about you; if it’s good is so nice.”

Crawford has also said she and Rande are empty nesters, telling People they were embracing the latest part of their journey together. “I think we’re enjoying this next chapter of our life where it can be about us as a couple again. I mean, of course, we’ll always be parents, our kids are always a priority,” she said. “They just don’t need us as much as they did, so we can enjoy each other more.”

Getty Presley Gerber attends fashion event in 2017

Presley had shared several photos of his family on Instagram, especially his sister. This included a January post that gave fans a glimpse into their childhood. “The good old days,” he wrote in the caption. And on December 25, 2019, he also posted a photo of himself and his “lil sis” surrounded by Christmas presents for a children’s hospital.

Crawford’s last public post honoring her son was on July 2. She posted two throwback photos on Instagram that highlighted their bond. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday @presleygerber I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always see you as my little boy! Love you.”