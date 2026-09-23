Investigation Into Beloved Presley Gerber’s Passing Is Ongoing, But His Body Has Been Released

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, businessman Rande Gerber, passed away on September 20. Presley’s death was reported by TMZ, which revealed that he had died at a rehab facility in Santa Monica, where he had checked in the day before, on September 19. He was 27.

Presley Gerber’s Body Released to Mortuary

Getty Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Rande Gerber

On Tuesday, September 22, two days after Presley died, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed his remains were released and transferred to a mortuary, People reports. The location of the mortuary is chosen by his next of kin. The publication reports that an autopsy was done and the cause of death was noted as deferred, and an investigation is still ongoing.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner also shared a statement with People. “The investigation is still ongoing, and there is limited information available. Death was pronounced at 09:45 hours on September 20, 2026, by responding paramedics. The Santa Monica Police Department is the investigating law enforcement agency,” it reads.

A second statement shared more information about the investigation, saying it was in “the early stages” and the “cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination.” There is no exact timeline, but People report that it could be months. Presley’s death is reportedly being investigated as a “suspected overdose.”

Presley Gerber’s Luxury Rehab Facility

Getty Model Presley Gerber and sister Kaia Gerber

Presley had been open with fans about his mental health struggles and substance abuse issues. He tried to help others by making his own struggles so public. At the time of his death, he had sought help from the luxury rehab facility Resolutions Living in Santa Monica. The Daily Mail reports it was founded by Dr Reza Nabavi, who is also the clinical director.

Presley came from a close, loving family, and shared a special bond with his younger sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber. His death has come as a tremendous shock to them. “The family is in total shock right now. They are saddened beyond words,” the source told People. “Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.”

Another source shared how loved Presley was, and his family continued to support him throughout his struggles. “This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents,” they said. “Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved.”

Presley’s family has not given statements about their loss other than a short message asking for privacy. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.” On Monday evening, September 21, Crawford and Rande were seen leaving their home in a black car. This marked the first time they had been seen since the death of their son. Both of them wore dark sunglasses.