‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega’s Most Sizzlingly Hot Red Carpet Looks Over the Years — Photos

The lovely Jenna Ortega is one of the most in-demand actresses working in Hollywood today.

Ortega, 23, shot to fame as a child star in shows like the romantic comedy drama series “Jane the Virgin” and the Disney Channel’s family comedy series “Stuck in the Middle.”

In recent years, she’s established herself as a bona fide scream queen with roles in horror flicks like 2022’s “Scream” and “X,” and 2023’s “Scream VI,” as well as comedy horrors like 2022’s “Studio 666” and “American Carnage,” and 2024’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

Most recently, however, she has gained international recognition and widespread critical praise for playing the iconic Wednesday Addams in the Netflix supernatural mystery comedy series “Wednesday.”

Even though she’s still very young, Ortega’s fame and profile have taken her to countless red carpets. Here are her best and most sizzling looks from them over the years.

The Goth Bride

Getty Jenna Ortega at the “Wednesday” premiere in 2022.

Ortega looked suitably macabre at the world premiere of “Wednesday” in Los Angeles in 2022. She wore a dramatic Versace “goth bride” black lace and satin slip dress with bustier details, a thigh-high slit, and a sheer black veil (that was occasionally draped over her face).

Pretty in Pink

Getty Jenna Ortega at the 2022 Met Gala.

The theme at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” For the occasion, Ortega opted to wear a stunning hot pink custom embroidered Valentino tunic-style mini with floral appliqués, matching neon tights, and platform heels.

Ethereal Champagne

Getty Jenna Ortega at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

At the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2023, Ortega wore a gorgeous ethereal flowing champagne Gucci pleated gown with tiered ruffles, cascading sheer sleeves, and criss-cross cut-outs held by metallic rings.

Vintage Black Leather

Getty Jenna Ortega at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ortega went vintage at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2023. The actress wore a stunning Atelier Versace Fall 1994 black patent leather silk gown with sculpted asymmetrical bodice, a deep slit, and a modernized strapless silhouette.

Exuberant Corseted Dress

Getty Jenna Ortega at the 2023 Met Gala.

Ortega wore a homage to Karl Lagerfeld for the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Specifically, she opted for an exuberant black corseted dress with a white shirt-style collar, side lacing, a high-low tweed skirt, pearls, chains, bows, and fingerless white gloves.

Lady in Red

Getty Jenna Ortega at a “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” screening at the 81st Venice Film Festival.

The star wore a nod to Winona Ryder’s dress in the original 1988 “Beetlejuice” movie at the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” screening at the 81st Venice Film Festival in 2024. Ortega wore an elaborate frothy custom Dior red tulle wedding-style gown with an open back and a heart-shaped bodice.

Two-Tone Velvet

Getty Jenna Ortega at the U.K. premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

At the United Kingdom premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” in London in 2024, Ortega went two-tone. She wore a fabulous structured teal-and-black velvet Harris Reed gown with architectural details and matching opera gloves.

Metal Rulers

Getty Jenna Ortega at the 2025 Met Gala.

The 2025 theme at the Met Gala in New York City was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Ortega wore an amazing strapless, figure-hugging Balmain gown constructed from manipulated metal rulers (sculptural and architectural) for the occasion.

Golden Girl

Getty Jenna Ortega at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Ortega wore a 2004 Donna Karan Resort golden gown. The extravagant piece was draped and floor-length with ruffles and a high slit.

Bejeweled Beauty

Getty Jenna Ortega at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Ortega wore a fantastic Givenchy bejeweled top at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2025. The daring look, which featured an oversized gemstone-and-pearl illusion bodice (held together by chains), was paired with a low-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The star has enjoyed a great 2026 so far, as her career goes from strength to strength. She starred in Cathy Yan’s dark comedy thriller “The Gallerist” and will appear in Taika Waititi’s dystopian sci-fi movie “Klara and the Sun,” which hits theaters in October.

Per Netflix, Ortega is also filming season 3 of “Wednesday.” While the third season doesn’t currently have an official release date, it’s more than likely to hit the popular streaming platform in 2027.

Speaking of which, Ortega will also appear in J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi fantasy film “The Great Beyond” next year.

Her other upcoming projects include the fantasy mystery film “Ghost Writer,” the sports drama flick “Nasty,” and the sci-fi drama movie “Lily May B.” A rumor also suggests she will star in the remake of the 1992 psychological erotic thriller “Single White Female.”

We can’t wait to see all of Ortega’s upcoming work. Moreover, we look forward to seeing more of her looking spectacular on red carpets in the future.

Jenna Ortega’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.