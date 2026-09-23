‘Big Brother 28’ Dee Builds New Final Two as Drew Drifts Away From Devens

Dee Valladares may be quietly reshaping the “Big Brother 28” endgame as the season reaches its final four.

During RHAP’s Week 11 “Big Brother 28” Roundtable, Taran Armstrong, Melissa Deni and Mari Forth broke down the rapidly changing game following Melody Morris’ eviction and Taylor Brown’s crucial Head of Household victory.

Taylor’s win guaranteed her a place in the final three, leaving Valladares, Drew Campbell and Rick Devens fighting for the remaining spots.

While competition wins will determine who survives the round, Armstrong highlighted Valladares’ work behind the scenes, particularly her efforts to strengthen her relationship with Campbell and pull him away from Devens.

Dee Valladares Builds Another Final Two Option

Campbell and Devens have maintained an important relationship during the late stages of the game, but Valladares has increasingly worked to give Campbell another option.

According to Armstrong, Valladares has successfully created distance between Campbell and Devens while developing new Final 2 promises with Campbell.

That relationship could become especially important with only four players remaining.

At this stage, the Power of Veto carries enormous weight because its winner can effectively determine who holds the sole vote to evict. Taylor is already safe as HOH, meaning Campbell, Valladares and Devens are battling over the remaining positions in the final three.

Campbell and Valladares previously discussed potentially sitting beside one another at the end, giving both players an alternative to relying on Devens.

The Roundtable also highlighted Valladares’ ability to recover from difficult moments throughout the season and rebuild her standing with the remaining houseguests.

Paramount Drew Campbell on “Big Brother” Season 28

Drew Campbell’s Game Comes Under the Microscope

Campbell’s path to the Final 4 has included several crucial competition victories, but the panel questioned whether his overall résumé contains enough major strategic moves.

Deni noted that Campbell has not consistently made the bold moves that could distinguish his game from the other finalists.

Instead, he has frequently relied on competition wins and relationships while allowing other players to drive significant strategic decisions.

That makes his remaining choices particularly important.

Campbell has spent the endgame maintaining connections with both Valladares and Devens, giving him multiple potential paths forward. However, those relationships could eventually force him to choose which player he actually wants beside him.

Rick Devens Remains a Major Endgame Threat

Devens’ late-game competition success continues to shape how the other players approach the finale.

The Roundtable discussed whether his ability to win competitions could make it difficult for the others to remove him before he reaches the end.

Valladares’ work with Campbell becomes even more significant in that context. If Campbell becomes more willing to prioritize Valladares over Devens, the structure of the Final 4 could change dramatically depending on the Veto result.

Meanwhile, Taylor has already accomplished the most important immediate goal by winning HOH and securing her Final 3 spot.

The panel also examined whether Taylor could win the season if she reaches the end after helping eliminate the right opponent, particularly as jury votes become increasingly important.

With only four houseguests remaining, however, there is little room left for positioning without action.

Valladares has spent the late game expanding her options. Now, the Final 4 Veto and the sole eviction vote will determine whether those relationships can carry her into the finale.