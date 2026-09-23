Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Impromptu L.A. Park Performance

Justin Bieber turned an ordinary Tuesday afternoon into an unexpected concert when he showed up at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles.

Months after his headline-making Coachella performances, Bieber was spotted sitting on the grass at the park on September 22, playing a cajón and performing alongside a small group of musicians.

Videos from the surprise appearance quickly circulated on social media as parkgoers gathered around the singer, filmed the impromptu session and listened as he revisited several familiar songs.

According to People, Bieber was joined by musicians playing instruments including guitars and tambourines.

The setup was a sharp contrast to the large festival stages Bieber has performed on this year. Instead of an elaborate production, he was seated on the grass surrounded by musicians and a small crowd that happened to be there.

Justin Bieber Brings Familiar Songs to an Unexpected Stage

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (Exclusive Coverage) (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Justin Bieber performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Bieber performed several recognizable songs during the MacArthur Park session. Footage captured by parkgoers showed him performing “Let Me Love You,” DJ Snake’s 2016 collaboration featuring Bieber.

Fox11 also identified “Speed Demon,” “All I Can Take” and “Yukon” among the songs performed. Those latter tracks were not previews of unreleased material. Bieber has already performed all three on much larger stages this year.

“Speed Demon” and “All I Can Take” were among the songs that opened his 2026 Coachella sets, while “Yukon” appeared later in both performances. Bieber also performed “Yukon” during the 2026 Grammy Awards.

His MacArthur Park appearance therefore offered a very different presentation of songs fans had previously watched him perform before festival-sized audiences.

Instead of the scale of Coachella, Bieber and the musicians around him delivered stripped-back versions in an informal outdoor setting as people gathered nearby.

Justin Bieber’s Surprise Set Turns Into a Sweet Fan Moment

The music was not the only part of Bieber’s appearance that attracted attention. In one TikTok video, Bieber greeted a young boy who approached the musicians. The singer shook his hand and called him “so cute.”

The child later accepted a tambourine from one of the musicians but did not play it despite encouragement from his family.

Other footage showed Bieber casually interacting with people who gathered around the session, creating an unusually intimate setting compared with his typical major performances.

The moment also offered fans an up-close look at Bieber simply making music without the production normally associated with one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Justin Bieber Has Surprised L.A. Students With a Performance Before

The MacArthur Park appearance was not Bieber’s first unexpected performance in that part of Los Angeles.

In April 2021, he performed a private outdoor mini-concert for students and staff at MacArthur Park Visual and Performing Arts Elementary in downtown Los Angeles.

The event was organized in partnership with Baby2Baby and Amazon as students returned to classrooms following a lengthy period of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bieber performed songs including “Holy” and “Intentions.”

More than five years later, the setting was different but the surprise was similar. This time, there was no school event or organized audience waiting for him. Bieber simply joined musicians at MacArthur Park, giving the people who happened to be nearby an unexpectedly close view of songs he has performed on some of music’s biggest stages.