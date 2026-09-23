Celebrities Spotted During ‘DWTS’ Season 35, Week 2

The “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom was buzzing with star power during Season 35’s “Viral Hits Night.” Week 2 brought plenty of familiar faces to the ballroom, with celebrities showing up to support the season’s competitors and cheer them on from the audience.

From Hollywood heavyweights to members of the “DWTS” family, here’s who was spotted in the audience.

“Shadowhunters” Cast

Harry Shum Jr.’s “Shadowhunters” castmates were in the ballroom tonight to cheer him on!

Katherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario, Alberto Rosende and Tessa Mossey reunited to support their very own Magnus Bane.

Ahead of the episode, the cast took to social media, creating a humorous reel in honor of Magnus’ pet name for Clary: biscuit!

Awkwafina, Jon M. Chu & Miranda Cosgrove

The “Shadowhunters” cast weren’t the only ones cheering on Shum Jr. in the ballroom tonight!

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina and director Jon M. Chu also joined in on the excitement, cheering on their former collaborator from the audience.

“I’m here. It’s surreal. I’m happy to be here supporting Harry,” Awkwafina said in a post to DWTS’ Instagram page.

Chu was equally excited to be back in the ballroom, after serving as a guest judge for “Wicked Night” last season.

“I’m so glad to be back in the ballroom,” Chu added. “I was here last year for guest judging, but this year I’m here to support Harry Shum. You’re killing it. Show the world your heart.”

“iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove was also spotted in the audience supporting her former co-star. Shum previously appeared alongside Cosgrove in the show’s TV movie special, “iGo to Japan.”

Maria Menounos & Rebecca Zamolo

Television host Maria Menounos and YouTuber Rebecca Zamolo were in the ballroom to support their friend Giada De Laurentiis.

Menounos competed on Season 14 of “DWTS” in 2012 alongside Derek Hough, reaching the semifinals before being eliminated.

Caroline Rhea & Lauren Holly

Caroline Rhea and Lauren Holly in the ballroom for “Viral Hits Night” on “Dancing with the Stars” (Disney/Christopher Willard)

Julia Stiles had some familiar faces in her corner during “Viral Hits Night,” with former co-stars Caroline Rhea and Lauren Holly cheering her on from the ballroom.

Rhea starred alongside Stiles in “Unbearable Christmas,” while Holly appeared with her in “The Lake.” Both actresses had the unique connection of playing Stiles’ on-screen mother.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi poses with Ray Chu behind the scenes of “Dancing with the Stars” during “Viral Hits Night.” (Disney/Ser Baffo)

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi made her return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom tonight. The reality star previously competed on Season 17, where she was partnered with Sasha Farber.

Fans can hear more from the former dance partners later this week when they appear on the official DWTS podcast, hosted by Andy Richter.

Jordan Chiles

Olympic gymnast and “DWTS” Season 34 finalist Jordan Chiles returned to the ballroom tonight to cheer on her partner Ezra Sosa.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Chiles said. “It’s weird being on the other end, clapping, cheering. Everybody’s doing such an amazing job.”

“The Traitors” Season 3 Cast

“The Traitors” Season 3 stars Monet X. Change, Tara Lipinski and Eric Nam are faithful to Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas!

The trio showed up in the ballroom tonight to support their fellow faithfuls.

“We are here to support our girl, Miss Maura Higgins,” Monet X Change said. “Us faithfuls stick together.”