Director Jon M. Chu Sheds Light on the Upcoming Britney Spears Biopic

“Wicked” director Jon M. Chu was announced in 2024 to direct the upcoming Britney Spears biopic, based on her 2023 memoir, “The Woman in Me.” Now, years later and before filming begins, he’s sharing some of his early thoughts about the script, which is being written by Liz Meriwether, known for “New Girl” and “The Drop Out.”

Jon M. Chu Remained Tight-Lipped About the Britney Spears Biopic

Getty Jon M. Chu

Chu attended the opening gala of the George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on September 19. While on the red carpet, the “Wicked” director spoke to Variety, where the reporter asked for an update on the Britney Spears biopic. Specifically, he was asked when filming might begin.

He responded, first discussing the script, saying, “Well, Liz is busy working on it. She’s doing many beautiful things, and I may or may have not gotten glimpses of what she’s been doing, and it’s incredible.”

The filmmaker then praised what he’d seen of the script so far, calling it “It’s incredible, profound, beautiful. And that’s all I can say about it. You already got me to say too much.” After that, the reporter asked Chu, “How much are you sitting down with Britney?”

He said, “I cannot say anything right now.”

The Filmmaker Says They’re Not Talking About Casting ‘Right Now’

Getty Britney Spears

The Variety interview continued, with the reporter mentioning the daunting task of casting for the Britney Spears biopic. According to him, “I get emails every day, hundreds of emails from people all around the world. Thank you for sending all your auditions.”

Chu continued, “I am not even thinking about casting right now. We’re just trying to get the story right.” In the interview, Chu also spoke about his love of Spears and her music, even pointing out the nearby venue where he saw her perform and that he’s been to seven of her concerts.

He shared, “I have a lot of favorite Britney songs, but I would say the one that I’m educating my children about Britney right now is, ‘Hit Me Baby,’of course. But I like some of the early, early [songs] like ‘Soda Pop,’ which is kind of crazy or [‘E-mail My Heart’]. I’m starting them from the very beginning right now.”

Liz Meriwether Has Discussed the Britney Spears Biopic

Getty Jake Lacy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Emmy Rossum, Lola Petticrew, Elizabeth Meriwether and Scoot McNairy

Meriwether was announced to be writing the script for the Britney Spears biopic in July 2026. She has since spoken openly about the film.

She spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2026, discussing the work dynamic with Chu and producer Marc Platt. She said, “They’re collaborative, and it’s been great. I’m so used to being the final word on everything, but it feels really relaxing at the moment because I’m writing something and I don’t have to be the one to figure this out…I get to just be a writer, and that’s fun.”

Regarding Spears, Meriwether revealed that she’s read and listened to the book “multiple times.” She gushed, “That audiobook, if people haven’t listened to it, is one of the best audiobooks that’s ever been made. Michelle is unbelievable. It’s like a monologue. I told her that her performance of the audiobook broke my heart in so many ways.”