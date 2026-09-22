Dolly Parton’s Manager Takes Steps to Distance Her Nephew Bryan Seaver from Her Affairs as He Claims She Was ‘Intimidated’

Dolly Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell does not want her nephew and former chief of security Bryan Seaver anywhere near her business affairs, and he’s made that clear by filing a request for a temporary restraining order. TMZ reported on this latest development on September 22, the day after it was widely reported that Nozell had fired Seaver from his role protecting her properties.

The TMZ report says they obtained court documents filed by Nozell that claim Seaver has made intimidating remarks to Nozell, which Seaver has denied. Nozell cited this alleged conduct as the reason for the firing, which happened on September 15.

Shortly afterwards, Seaver and his agents were forced to vacate all of Dolly’s properties, which they’d previously been guarding.

The report says Nozell claims Seaver has indicated he wants “retribution” for the entire family and stated, “”I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnership and telling the violations these people have done on us.”

Nozell is requesting that Seaver be ordered to not “interfere” with Dolly’s businesses, stay 1,000 feet from relevant offices, and to “leave their business partners alone,” per the story.

TMZ says Seaver responded to Nozell’s latest move by telling them that nothing in Nozell’s lawsuit was a “threat” and that he stands by most of his comments. They say he went on to explain his statements were “taken out of context” to make them appear menacing, and characterized his recent interactions with Nozell as “two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving.”

He also said he thought of Nozell as “my friend,” explaining why he felt comfortable speaking so frankly.

Dolly Parton’s Nephew Makes Concerning Claim that Dolly Parton Was Being ‘Intimidated’

In an even more concerning twist, TMZ says Seaver indicated in his comments to them that Dolly “scared and intimidated” by “specific, horrible business partners” prior to her passing, and said the people involved have “done bad to Dolly in business.” He was quoted as mentioning that a specific company was at fault, but did not name it.

TMZ previously reported Seaver told them in response to his firing that he and his team are “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” that have been taking by Nozell and Pinnacle Bank, which are co-managing her estate.

Dolly Parton Personally Selected Bryan Seaver to Publicly Announce Her Passing

In a video now seen around the world, Seaver, who is the son of Dolly’s third sister Cassie, solemnly announced on August 25 that Parton had died. He recalled, “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.”

He shared that he inherited his role as Dolly’s head of security, which he held for decades, from his father, Larry Seaver.

He spoke to Dolly’s goodness in the clip, declaring, “Dolly has lived in the light, and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.”