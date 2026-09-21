Dolly Parton’s Nephew’s Longtime Role Comes to an End After Her Death

Dolly Parton’s nephew, who was the one to announce her passing in an emotional video on Instagram, has been fired from his longtime role of protecting the country legend’s properties, TMZ reports.

The outlet further reports that “the abrupt security shake-up is fueling an escalating war over her estate.”

TMZ obtained a termination notice sent to Bryan Seaver, who served as Parton’s head of security. The note informed him that both “he and his security companies were immediately dismissed from every Dolly property.” Seaver received the notice on Wednesday, which was at the same time that replacement guards arrived at Parton’s home in Nashville. The new security team also arrived at her museum, downtown residence, and warehouse.

In response to this move, Seaver and his team have called out Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank, telling TMZ that they are “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions.”

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much,” they added.

Here’s How Bryan Seaver Shared The News of Dolly Parton’s Passing

Parton died at the age of 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 25, after a brief battle with cancer.

“My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he said in the video. “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly,” he added. “Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countess other who have watched her and longe for her to meet them in the heavens.”

Seaver also recalled a beloved memory with his aunt.

“I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent,” he said. “By her example, we believed that anything is possible. She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.”

Dolly Parton Passed Away After A Private Cancer Battle

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In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Aug. 25, her team confirmed that she passed away after being diagnosed with cancer.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Aug. 25, read.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, surrounded by loved ones,” the statement concluded.



