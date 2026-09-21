Catherine Bell Returns to Hallmark in a Very Different Kind of Christmas Role

Catherine Bell is returning to Hallmark, but viewers may need a minute to adjust to the character she is playing this time around. Good Housekeeping reported on Sunday, September 20 that the longtime Hallmark favorite will guest star in Season 3 of “Mistletoe Murders,” joining returning leads Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney for a new holiday mystery.

Bell’s latest role appears to be a sharp departure from Cassie Nightingale, the kindhearted character she played for years in the “Good Witch” franchise. Bell, 58, will appear in the season-opening mystery when the series returns Thursday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Who Is Catherine Bell Playing in ‘Mistletoe Murders’?

Hallmark is keeping some details about Bell’s character under wraps, but showrunner Ken Cuperus has already offered one eyebrow-raising clue.

Cuperus told TV Insider that viewers will “begin to suspect she may be a black widow killer.”

Bell is expected to appear in the first two episodes, placing her character at the center of the season’s opening case.

It is unfamiliar territory for viewers who still associate the actress with Cassie, whose intuition and calming presence helped define “Good Witch.”

This time, the mystery appears designed to leave audiences questioning Bell’s character rather than immediately trusting her.

When Does ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 Premiere?

As per the official website, Season 3 of “Mistletoe Murders” premieres Thursday, November 5, on Hallmark Channel, with episodes available on Hallmark+ the following day.

Drew returns as Emily Lane, a Christmas shop owner with an unusual knack for landing in the middle of local mysteries. Mooney is back as detective Sam Wilner.

The series combines Hallmark’s familiar small-town holiday setting with a mystery format, giving viewers clues, suspects, and secrets alongside the Christmas decorations.

Bell’s arrival adds another recognizable Hallmark face to the mix while giving the actress a chance to play against the image many viewers know best.

When Was Catherine Bell Last on Hallmark?

Getty Actress Catherine Bell attends Hallmark Movie Channel’s 2014 Summer TCA Party.

Bell’s history with Hallmark stretches back nearly two decades. She first played Cassie Nightingale in the 2008 movie “The Good Witch.”

The character became popular enough to lead several follow-up movies before “Good Witch” became a weekly television series in 2015. The show ran for seven seasons before ending in 2021.

Bell returned to the network in 2023 for “Christmas on Cherry Lane.” She followed that appearance with 2024’s “Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane,” which reunited her with former “Good Witch” costar James Denton.

Her new “Mistletoe Murders” role marks another Hallmark homecoming, but one that gives longtime fans something very different to watch.

Who Else Is Joining ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3?

Bell is not the only familiar face joining the upcoming season.

Holly Robinson Peete is also set to guest star as the mystery series expands its cast for Season 3, TV Line reported.

Peete has built her own long-running relationship with Hallmark through projects including the “Morning Show Mysteries” franchise and multiple holiday movies.

For Bell, however, the casting comes with an especially fun reversal. After spending years as one of Hallmark’s most reassuring characters, she is returning in a role that may have viewers wondering whether they should trust her at all.