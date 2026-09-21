Celebrate the First Day of Fall With 4 Star-Studded Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Sept. 22

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 22. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Dating the Delaneys’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Dating the Delaneys” below:

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The official synopsis for “Dating the Delaneys” (per the Hallmark Channel): Three generations of Delaney women explore the highs and lows of modern-day dating, learning that love and romance can be found at any age…and sometimes where you least expect it.

This film stars Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell. It is directed by Allan Harmon and written by Jennifer Barrow.

“Dating the Delaneys” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on August 20, 2022 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event.

‘Feeling Butterflies’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Feeling Butterflies” below:

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The official synopsis for “Feeling Butterflies” (per the Hallmark Channel): Emily’s booming butterfly business delivers monarchs to a birthday party where she meets single dad, Garrett. With the help of Garrett and his daughter, Emily’s business begins to take flight.

This film stars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry. It is directed by Marita Grabiak and written by T. Booker James.

“Feeling Butterflies” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on March 12, 2022 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Into Love programming event.

‘Junebug’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Junebug” below:

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The official synopsis for “Junebug” (per the Hallmark Channel): Juniper, a book editor turning 40, is magically reconnected with an eight-year-old version of herself who questions her life choices, including the dream of writing her own stories.

This film stars Autumn Reeser and Aaron O’Connell. It is directed by David Weaver and written by Summer Isreal Johnson.

“Junebug” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on August 3, 2024 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Summer Nights programming event.

‘The Way to You’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “The Way to You” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Way to You” (per the Hallmark Channel): New Yorkers Emma and Conrad agree to help each other find their missed connections after a subway blackout. Their search might lead to love, but not where either of them expects to find it.

This film stars Kim Matula and Aaron O’Connell. It is directed by Norma Bailey and written by Nicole Baxter.

“The Way to You” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 7, 2026 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Loveuary programming event.