Escape Into a Winter Wonderland With 4 Hallmark Movies Filled With Romance & Christmas Cheer Airing Tomorrow — Sept. 18

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 18. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Baby, It’s Cold Inside’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Baby, It’s Cold Inside” below:

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The official synopsis for “Baby, It’s Cold Inside” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a travel agent up for a promotion is directed to forgo her tropical vacation to instead visit the world-famous Ice Hotel, she discovers her sacrifices are more than compensated.

This film stars Jocelyn Hudon and Steve Lund. It is directed by Marita Grabiak.

“Baby, It’s Cold Inside” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on May 8, 2021 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual New Movies in Bloom programming event.

‘Snowkissed’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Snowkissed” below:

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The official synopsis for “Snowkissed” (per the Hallmark Channel): A travel-averse journalist chases her dream assignment where she unwillingly finds herself mentoring a handsome B&B owner who wants to be a tour guide.

This film stars Jen Lilley and Chris McNally. It is directed by Jeff Beesley.

“Snowkissed” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 30, 2021 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual New Year, New Movies programming event.

‘Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” below:

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The official synopsis for “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” (per the Hallmark Channel): The film centers on Christmas enthusiast party planners Ella (Krakow) and her sister, Marianne, who clash with their client, Edward (MacFarlane), who is a not-so-jolly toy company CEO.

This film stars Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad. It is directed by David Winning.

“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” originally premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on November 30, 2019.

‘Christmas Above the Clouds’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Above the Clouds” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Above the Clouds” (per the Hallmark Channel): When workaholic CEO Ella Neezer tries to skip Christmas by flying to Australia, she’s in for the flight of her life. Haunted by her past, present and future, she’s forced to confront the choices that led to her success yet left her flying solo. With the help of three quirky spirits and a surprise reunion with her ex, she might just rediscover the magic of Christmas – and the love she thought she’d lost.

This film stars Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes. It is directed by Peter Benson.

“Christmas Above the Clouds” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2025 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.