Dave Filoni Confirms Major ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 Mystery

“Ahsoka” Season 2 is finally answering one of the biggest questions left hanging after the first season. Dave Filoni has confirmed that the mysterious Mortis gods will factor into the upcoming chapter of the “Star Wars” series.

The revelation comes after years of speculation about Baylan Skoll’s mysterious mission on Peridea. The Season 1 finale heavily hinted at a connection to the powerful Force beings, but Lucasfilm had stopped short of confirming where that story was heading.

Filoni has now removed much of that uncertainty. While he is still keeping the exact storyline secret, the filmmaker says the Mortis gods are “definitely a thing” in Season 2.

Dave Filoni Confirms The Mortis Gods Will Matter In Season 2

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Filoni addressed the long-running speculation in a new interview with Empire. The “Ahsoka” creator confirmed that Mortis mythology will play a role when the Disney+ series returns.

“It’s definitely a thing,” Filoni said when discussing the mysterious beings. However, he suggested that the bigger question will be whether the characters themselves believe what they are encountering is real.

That uncertainty appears to be central to the upcoming story. Filoni explained that Season 2 will explore the possible danger surrounding these forces. It will also show how different characters react to something they may not fully understand.

The Mortis gods first appeared in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” where the Father maintained balance between his children, while the Daughter and Son were associated with the light and dark sides of the Force. Their story became one of the animated show’s most unusual explorations of the Force.

“Ahsoka” brought that mythology back into focus during its Season 1 finale. Baylan Skoll was last seen near enormous statues of the Mortis figures on Peridea, sparking questions about what he was searching for.

Season 2 will continue Baylan’s story, although the character will now be played by Rory McCann. He takes over the role from the late Ray Stevenson.

Fans Won’t Need To Watch ‘The Clone Wars’ First

Despite the connection to an older animated storyline, Filoni does not expect viewers to complete homework before watching Season 2. He indicated that audiences will not need to revisit “The Clone Wars” Mortis episodes to understand what happens next.

Ahsoka has a long history across “The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels,” but the new series still has to make its mythology understandable to those unfamiliar with the backstory.

Filoni also acknowledged that returning to Mortis comes with challenges of its own. The story raises unusually large questions about the Force, power, and what people choose to do with that power.

“It’s a challenge, I can tell you,” Filoni said. He also reflected on how surprising it was when George Lucas originally introduced the archetypal Force beings in “The Clone Wars.”

“What were we examining there in Clone Wars?” he pondered. “What was the metaphor? A lot of it is about power, and what you do with power. For a Jedi, I think it’s a natural story path to get into these questions.”

Anakin Skywalker’s Return Makes The Mortis Story Even More Interesting

Hayden Christensen is officially returning as Anakin Skywalker in this new season of “Ahsoka.” Anakin was central to the original Mortis storyline in “The Clone Wars,” as he traveled there alongside Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi. While there, the unusual Force beings confronted him with questions surrounding his destiny.

Lucasfilm has not confirmed that Christensen’s return will directly connect to the Mortis storyline. The season 2 teaser also shows Christensen training a younger Ahsoka, played again by Ariana Greenblatt. Ezra Bridger is also back with Hera Syndulla, while Grand Admiral Thrawn is preparing to rally the Imperial remnant.

The season also brings back Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi, and Ivanna Sakhno.