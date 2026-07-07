Every ‘Star Wars’ Movie & TV Project Currently in the Works

When Disney purchased “Star Wars” from George Lucas in 2012, the House of Mouse didn’t sit idly by collecting residual checks. Instead, the company moved forward with plans for a massive expansion, beginning with the Sequel Trilogy, which was soon followed by standalone projects, television series, comics, novels, and video games. What was once one of the largest franchises in science fiction became something more, and while not every fan was on board, there’s no denying that Disney has churned out a ton of “Star Wars” content over the years.

There’s always something in production or in its earliest stages, but not everyone is aware of everything that’s coming out in the near future. Disney has a habit of announcing projects that never manifest, and that’s okay, so long as more content eventually follows. Disney released “Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu” in May 2026, but it’s not the final film in the franchise — not by a long shot. More movies and television series are currently in the works, and according to what Disney has released about its upcoming projects, there’s plenty to get excited about.

‘Star Wars: Starfighter’

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The next movie slated for release is “Star Wars: Starfighter,” starring Ryan Gosling, Mia Goth, Matt Smith, Amy Adams, and many other notable actors. The film is set five years after the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” putting it at around 40 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin). Shawn Levy is directing a script written by Jonathan Tropper, with Levy and Kathleen Kennedy working as producers. Not much is known about the plot, which isn’t surprising given the typical secrecy surrounding these kinds of projects, but it could see some of the characters from the Sequel Trilogy make an appearance.



“Star Wars: Starfighter” is set to release on May 28, 2027.

‘Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi’

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“Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi” is an anime television series based on two episodes of “Star Wars: Visions.” Those episodes, “The Ninth Jedi” from Volume 1 and “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope” from Volume 3, form the foundation of the new series. “The Ninth Jedi” continues the story of Lah Kara, who lives in a very different galaxy than the one fans are familiar with, as it’s set far in the future. During this period, Jedi, Sith, and lightsabers are incredibly rare, making Force-sensitive people in the galaxy even harder to find. Despite this, there is an overarching threat and a weapon that puts the Death Star to shame.



“Star Wars Presents: The Ninth Jedi” will be released on Disney+ and Hulu on August 5, 2026.

‘Ahsoka’ Season 2

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“Star Wars: Ahsoka” hit Disney+ in 2023, returning the titular former Jedi to the small screen after her live-action debut in “The Mandalorian.” Rosario Dawson looks amazing as Ahsoka, and her adventure throughout the first season sees her track down Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), leading her and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to the long-lost Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). The season ends with Ahsoka and Sabine trapped in a galaxy far, far away, while Ezra and Thrawn make it back to the “Star Wars” galaxy. Anakin Skywalker’s Force spirit looks on as the season ends, and Hayden Christensen will return for Season 2.



Season 2 of “Ahsoka” is set to release on Disney+ sometime in early 2027.

‘Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord’ Season 2

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“Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord” aired in April 2026, and the series quickly developed a following. It currently holds a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so critics agree with the fans on this one. The 10-episode first season picks up with Maul (Sam Witwer) about one year after the end of the Clone Wars, as he focuses on rebuilding his criminal syndicate. On top of that, Maul has designs on a new apprentice on the planet Janix, where much of the season is set. The animation style is bolder than that of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” as it’s more stylized to match the show’s tone, and fans seem to love it.



Dave Filoni confirmed that Season 2 of “Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord” was in development, though it’s unclear when it might arrive. Odds are it won’t be until 2027 at the earliest.

‘Star Wars’ Movies Currently on Hold

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While the above are all of the projects currently in production and awaiting release, there are several announced projects that haven’t been officially canceled. This suggests that they might one day see the light of a silver screen or television. The list includes an entirely new “Star Wars” trilogy by “Star Wars Rebels” creator Simon Kinberg, though its current status remains unknown as of writing. A standalone “Star Wars” movie featuring Rey (Daisy Ridley) entered pre-production, but it too remains on hold and might not be made.

James Mangold was tasked with creating “Dawn of the Jedi” (a placeholder title), set in 20,000 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin), when the Jedi Order was just forming, and there were no Sith to speak of. Dave Filoni has plans to make a “Mandoverse” film that would tie together all of the characters from “The Mandalorian,” “Skeleton Crew,” “Ahsoka,” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” This seemed like it would come out, but the box-office disappointment of “The Mandalorian & Grogu” could be the proverbial nail in the coffin. If a movie doesn’t work, hopefully Filoni can do something on Disney+.

There was also a new film being made by Taika Waititi, though it seems to have been canceled, even if Disney hasn’t made it official. There was also talk of making a movie centered on Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), but, like so many solo projects, that too seems to be on indefinite hold without an official cancellation. One that could potentially arrive is Patty Jenkins’ “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron,” though it was originally scheduled for release in Christmas 2023. That obviously didn’t happen, but it doesn’t mean the project is dead.