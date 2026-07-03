Disney Just Dropped a Trailer for a New ‘Star Wars’ Series

Ever since Disney acquired the “Star Wars” franchise in 2012, the House of Mouse has churned out plenty of content. With new comic book series and TV shows, as well as feature films and video games, there has never been more coming out that’s set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Thankfully, something new is around the corner: “Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi,” an animated series that just dropped its first trailer, and it looks amazing! The new spinoff series is based on two episodes of “Star Wars: Visions,” and it takes “Star Wars” animation in a new direction.

Disney dropped a brief teaser (below) for the trailer on July 1, 2026, building anticipation for the full trailer drop on July 2, and fans have every reason to be excited for what’s to come. The animation style is unlike what fans of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” are familiar with, as it’s not Western animation and is entirely Japanese-produced anime from the talented folks at Production IG. As of writing, it’s unclear whether the new series is canon, but even if it’s not, it offers a way to explore standalone stories in an anthology setting that likely wouldn’t be told outside “The Ninth Jedi,” and everything about this new series looks impressive.

‘The Ninth Jedi’ Takes ‘Star Wars’ in a New Direction

Play

“The Ninth Jedi” continues the story established in the aforementioned shorts, set in the far future, where both the Jedi and Sith are incredibly rare. Kyber crystals and the lightsabers that they power are even harder to find, leading a small band of eight Jedi refugees on a quest to rearm themselves and find the traitors hiding in their midst. The first short introduces Lah Kara, a young woman intent on becoming a Jedi, while the second expands on her journey by introducing a droid she finds aboard a derelict vessel whom she takes on her adventures.

The newly dropped trailer keeps the focus on Lah Kara, while detailing the need for Jedi and a galaxy-wide conflict. The series’ purported big bad is a lightsaber-wielding, armor-clad figure who bears some resemblance to past Dark Lords of the Sith. There’s a mega-weapon that’s capable of destroying a planet, and as you might have guessed, it’s powered by kyber crystals — a very large one from the look of it. Every frame in the new trailer makes it look like “The Ninth Jedi” is going to be an amazing series, and when it dropped, it revealed the release date, which fans have been hoping to learn for quite some time. Without further ado, here’s the new trailer:

Fans Are Eagerly Waiting for ‘The Ninth Jedi’s’ Release

Play

The new series continues the story, which unfolds into a galaxy-wide adventure hearkening back to the earliest days of the Old Republic, but with far fewer Jedi and Sith. Whatever the overarching story unfolds to be, it’s unlikely “Star Wars” fans will be disappointed, as “Star Wars Visions: Presents – The Ninth Jedi” was clearly made by fans for fans, and that’s something that the fandom can rally behind and enjoy.

“Star Wars Presents: The Ninth Jedi” will be released on Disney+ and Hulu on August 5, 2026.