5 Shows To Watch if You Loved ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ on Netflix

Those who love fictionalized true crime will have immediately jumped into “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.” There is something about the trial and acquittal of Lizzie Borden that has had people talking, and the TV series has continued that fascination.

Of course, once you binge-watch all eight episodes, that’s it. There is no more, and there isn’t going to be more. This is part of the “Monster” anthology series, and each season is a new story. Sure, the previous three seasons are certainly worth checking out on Netflix, but there is a lot more out there covering a similar vibe to Lizzie Borden’s tale.

‘American Horror Story: Coven’

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Another series that opts for an anthology approach — and is also by Ryan Murphy — is “American Horror Story.” There are some excellent seasons out there, especially from the earlier days, and if you want something similar to “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,” then you’ll want to turn to the third season, “Coven.”

This tale is about teenage girls who are learning more about their powers as witches. They become part of a coven, which has a deep-rooted story. Mix in spirits who have come back from the dead, the inclusion of Marie Laveau, and the story of Papa Legba, and you have a season full of twists and turns.

Watch on FX Now and Hulu.

‘The Alienist’

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While it doesn’t focus on female serial killers, “The Alienist” is a wonderful tale of pursuing serial killers in a time before technology. In fact, it’s a time before fully understanding psychology, and Dr. Laszlo Kreizler is a criminal psychologist well before the Behavior Analyst Unit was ever even considered a thing.

Laszlo becomes part of a secret team with newspaper illustrator John Moore, secretary Sara Howard, and detective brothers Marcus and Lucius Isaacson, as they hunt down a serial killer, with even cops trying to thwart their every move. There’s a second season that follows a different cast, but the personal storylines continue on.

Watch on TNT.

‘The Act’

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You know the story of Gypsy Rose-Blanchard, right? Well, you know the story that is told in the newspapers now, but what about the tale Rose-Blanchard lived through? “The Act” offers a dramatized telling of that, with Joey King taking on the role and Patricia Arquette playing her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Gypsy grew up believing that she was sick, and fortunately, she had a mother devoted to caring for her. As she got older, she realized that something was off, and as she learned that she was never sick and that her mother made her so, her whole life was turned upside down. The more she learns, the angrier she gets, but does that justify her actions when it comes to taking her mother’s life?

Watch “The Act” on Hulu.

‘Candy’ (and ‘Love & Death’)

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You get a bonus suggestion in this part, as the two shows follow the same story. ‘Candy’ sees Jessica Biel in the lead, and “Love & Death” puts Elizabeth Olsen in that position. Both play Candy Montgomery, a woman accused of killing her friend and neighbor, Betty Gore.

The two stories offer a look at the reasons why. “Candy” is more focused on the murder and its aftermath, dramatizing the real-life murder case. “Love & Murder” puts more focus on the affair and the build-up to the murder instead.

Watch “Candy” on Hulu, and watch “Love & Death” on HBO Max.

‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’

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Another woman who has been on the front page of newspapers is Amanda Knox. It all started with the murder of her friend and roommate, Meredith Kercher, for which she and her boyfriend were arrested for. The trial was stacked against them from the start, and they quickly became hated members of society in the Trial of Public Opinion, so it wasn’t surprising to see them found guilty in 2009.

“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” tells the story from the start of the murder, all the way to Amanda finding freedom after having her verdict overturned and then being put back on trial. This isn’t just focused on Amanda’s side of the story, but the many mistakes the Italian police made, and on Amanda looking to find some sort of peace in the aftermath.

Watch on Hulu.