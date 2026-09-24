‘Big Brother 28’ Final Four Revealed After Shocking Cutthroat Eviction

“Big Brother 28” is officially down to its final four competitors. During a special eviction in week 11, Melody Morris’s time on the show unfortunately came to an abrupt end.

Her departure leaves Dee Valladares, Drew Campbell, Rick Devens, and Taylor Brown as the last four players still competing for the $750,000 grand prize. The group has now entered the final stretch of the show as the season’s finale rapidly approaches.

Morris’ exit from the show did not take place on a normal week. The Pharaoh’s Curse accelerated the game and forced the houseguests to go through another round of eviction. This came after they had very little time to recover from the previous double elimination.

Melody Morris Falls One Spot Short Of The Final Four

Rick Devens secured his place in the Final Four after emerging as Head of Household. This victory automatically guaranteed his safety on the show. As per his power, he proceeded to place Morris and Drew Campbell on the block.

This decision immediately put two allies in a tough spot. Again, their situation became more dire when Campbell ultimately earned Power of Veto. Naturally, he used this power to remove himself from the block, which automatically guaranteed his place as part of the final four.

To replace Campbell, Devens decided to place Taylor on the block, leaving the house with the decision of choosing who should head home. Morris was viewed as the greater threat, hence her removal from the show.

Her shocking departure came shortly after one of her longest stretches on the show. During the previous double eviction, she won the season’s BB Blockbuster, then she won as Head of Household, which left her safe in the game for a longer time.

Dee, Drew, Devens and Taylor Emerge As The Final Four

Dee, Drew, Devens, and Taylor, who are now the final four on “Big Brother 28,” reached this point through different means. This is why the next few weeks on the show will be unpredictable.

Devens secured his position by winning the crucial Week 11 Head of Household competition. The challenge reportedly lasted more than four hours, making it another major competition win for the “Survivor” alum after he fought for several weeks to remain in the game.

Drew also earned his place through his Veto power, which he used to save himself from the block.

Dee, on the other hand, is a known ally of Devens and has remained one since the beginning of the show. This partnership has been through several hoops on the show, although according to an exclusive from TV Insider, Devens is not sure he wants to be standing next to Dee at the end.

As for Taylor, being one of the final four took silence, patience, and resilience. While she has survived many brutal evictions, she is ultimately not viewed as a threat by the other housemates.

With only four people left on the show, they will have to turn on one another for a single winner to emerge.

The ‘Big Brother 28’ Finale Is Getting Closer

Melody’s special eviction is only one part of a packed final stretch for Season 28. As the show moves towards its conclusion, CBS has several late-season episodes planned.

The September 17 double eviction began the season’s frantic final stretch. Barrett Pfeiffer and Yash Patel were both eliminated that night, lowering the number of houseguests from seven to five.

This was followed by the Pharaoh’s Curse, a twist that Devens activated after interacting with a mysterious button. He eventually received $10,000, while the curse helped push the game into another shortened eviction cycle.

Consequently, Melody went from reaching the Final Five to joining the jury in a matter of days. Dee, Drew, Devens, and Taylor now face the same rapid pace, only with less room to recover from a bad decision or lost competition.

The official CBS schedule lists additional episodes for September 24, September 25, and September 27, followed by the final scheduled episode on October 1.