Kurt Cobain’s Lookalike Daughter Frances Bean Cobain Makes First Red Carpet Appearance In 8 Years at Film Premiere

Kurt Cobain’s daughter returned to the public eye for the first time in years. Frances Bean Cobain, 34, stepped out for the special screening of “The Deputy” in Los Angeles, California. The visual artist and model is an executive producer on the film, appearing on the red carpet to support the feature. Cobain flashed a trendy look that instantly caught attention.

The appearance marks the first time Cobain has been seen at a high-profile event since 2018. In the meantime, she has kept busy in her personal life and other ventures. However, her presence did get the media talking, ending a long hiatus from the red carpet.

Frances Bean Cobain Was Last Pictured At A Big Event In 2019

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Frances Bean Cobain’s last red carpet appearance was in 2018, but the visual artist appeared publicly a year later. Cobain was in the front row of the Mischino Spring/Summer 2- Menswear and Women’s Resort Collection at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2019. Since then, she’s opted to maintain a lower profile, focusing on her own pursuits.

At the screening of “The Deputy,” Cobain was happy to pose for the cameras. The model also accompanied film director Matt Sukkar as they promoted the film. Cobain has kept a foot in the entertainment industry over the years, despite not being as overtly involved as her parents.

For the event, Cobain chose a smart-casual look. The visual artist wore a black graphic T-shirt, paired with a brown leather jacket, short shorts, white pointed boots, and a white purse. Cobain’s last public event in 2019 had seen her wear a more daring combination due to the fashion-inspired theme of the occasion.

Frances Bean Cobain Has Kept A Lower Profile Over The Years

As the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, Frances Bean’s birth had garnered a lot of attention in 1992. Her father’s early passing also meant she was raised without him in her life.

In 2009, at the age of 17, Frances’ paternal grandmother and paternal aunt were temporarily granted custody of her after issues with her mother. She inherited 37% of her father’s estate and rights to his name and image the following year, on the day she turned 18. Unlike her parents, Frances has not pursued a music career.

Cobain studied art at Bard College, and initially ventured into a modelling career. From her teen years into her twenties, she modeled for outlets like Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and Schön! magazine. Over time, she’s moved further into visual artistry. Cobain was reportedly offered the lead roles in 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” and 2008’s “Twilight,” but was uninterested in an acting career.

Inside Frances Bean Cobain’s Personal Life

Frances Bean Cobain has kept her life far more low-key than Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love had. After struggling with sobriety in her twenties, she announced she was two years sober in 2018. Cobain underwent a divorce just the previous year. The 34-year-old was married to The Eeries’ lead singer Isaiah Silva from 2014 to 2017.

In 2021, it was reported that Cobain was in a relationship with skateboarder Riley Hawk, the son of the legendary Tony Hawk. The pair were married on October 7, 2023. Cobain gave birth to their son, Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, in September 2024.

Although her social media posts are rare, Cobain has shared parts of her life with her 2 million followers. In November 2024, she shared a glimpse of her baby in her arms at the beach. After not posting at all in 2025, Cobain shared a carousel on the first day of 2026, offering an intimate look into her family life.