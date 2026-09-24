The Beach Boys’ Comeback Tour Takes Another Unexpected Turn

The Beach Boys have canceled more concerts on their comeback tour, with the latest cancellation coming just one day before they were set to resume.

The band was set to perform at The Big E Arena in West Springfield, Mass., on Thursday, Sept. 24, but it is no longer an active event listing on the venue’s website. Then, they were going to perform at Univest Performance Center in Quakertown, PA, on Friday, Sept. 25, but that was also canceled due to “circumstances beyond the control” of the venue. From there, The Beach Boys were set to perform at The Alabama Theatre in Myrtle Beach, S.C., but they cited the same reason for the cancelation on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The band is next set to perform on Oct. 9 at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Ill., at PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati, Ohio, followed by a show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 11, according to the band’s website.

At the end of July, the band announced that they were postponing all of their Endless Summer Gold Tour dates between July 23 and Sept. 3 because they needed to “recharge”

“Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year — especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th Anniversary of Pet Sounds,” a statement from the band shared to Mike Love’s Instagram read. “We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September.”

“Thanks for your understanding. We can’t wait to see you back out there,” he concluded. “Thanks for your love—we can’t wait to see you back out there for a September to Remember.”

The Beach Boys Member Decided To Leave The Tour Earlier This Year

Getty The Beach Boys

Bruce Johnston, a longtime member of the beloved band, officially announced in March that he was leaving the tour after six decades. He revealed the reason for his departure in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“It’s time for Part Three of my lengthy musical career!” Johnston said. “I can write songs forever and wait until you hear what’s coming! As my major talent beyond singing is songwriting, now is the time to get serious again.”

“I am excited to join the Beach Boys for performances on special occasions and will see everyone at the Hollywood Bowl as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday!” he continues. “This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. I am forever grateful to be a part of the Beach Boys musical legacy.”

Following the news, Love also shared a statement of his own.

“Bruce Johnston is one of the greatest songwriters, vocalists, and keyboardists of our time,” he told the outlet. “We’ve had the honor of his performance and participation for many many years with the Beach Boys. Change is always promised in life; today we find ourselves in a chapter of change, but not an end. Bruce shifts his focus on what he does so well, which is songwriting and recording. I personally look forward to collaborating in the studio with Bruce in the very near future. I am very supportive of Bruce, and I have every confidence that he will produce great music. I am delighted that Bruce will join the band on special occasions and when his schedule permits, including the Hollywood Bowl performances celebrating the 250th birthday of our great nation. I love and respect Bruce Johnston.”