Holly Robinson Peete Gives Honest Reaction to Friend Leah Remini Joining RHOBH

“King of Queens” alum Leah Remini began filming scenes for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in August 2026, after her casting was announced. Now, in a new interview, her longtime friend and former co-host from “The Talk,” Holly Robinson Peete, is sharing the advice she gave the new Bravo star, which was the same advice the Hallmark star gave fellow actresses Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna.

Holly Robinson Peete Shares How She Learned of Leah Remini Joining RHOBH

Getty Holly Robinson Peete with Leah Remini

Us Weekly interviewed Peete in September 2026. During the conversation, the actress was asked about the recent news that Remini had joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for its 16th season.

Regarding how she heard the news, the “21 Jump Street” actress said, “I heard like everybody else, and I was a little pissed because I really don’t like to have a heart attack like that.”

She continued, “I had to squinch my eyes three times, and then I texted her. I said ‘Leahhhh,’ and she just wrote me back, ‘Yes, I’m doing it,’ and I gave her my same rundown I give all my friends.”

Peete then said, “Garcelle [Beauvais], Lisa Rinna. I mean, these are people that I’ve known almost my entire career, and so it’s hard when you watch your friends go on those shows because those shows can be brutal. They can be brutal on friendships, on relationships. They talk about your kids sometimes. You really gotta have a thick skin.”

Despite giving her the advice, Peete knows Remini will be a solid fit for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast. She stated, “While I’m a little bit nervous about it, I don’t really worry about her because I know she can handle her own. She called me the other day and asked me if I would be, like, her plus-one to one of their parties, and I was like, ‘Yeah.'”

Peete continued, “Part of me wanted to go to be her bodyguard, and the other part of me was just like, ‘I thought that’d be fun to go hang out with her.’ She’s like, ‘You could say no if you want.’ I’m like, ‘Absolutely, I would go.'”

The Former Co-Host of ‘The Talk’ Discussed Her Friendship With the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star

Getty Holly Robinson Peete

During the Us Weekly interview, Peete also gave an update on her life. This includes her foundation, HollyRod, planning its annual DesignCare event, which benefits families affected by autism and Parkinson’s disease.

Additionally, she’s working on a memoir, which will include details about her friendship with Remini. According to her, “I’m writing a memoir, and I’m right now at The Talk chapter, and it’s definitely honest and something that I’ve been keeping inside for what, 15-something years or whatever now.”

She added, “But one of the best things to come out of that situation, as crazy and as really tough as it was, was my relationship with Leah. Her and I withstood all of that. We took all the punches, and we still came out on top as friends. So there’s something to be said for that.”

What to Know About RHOBH Season 16

Getty Leah Remini

Production on season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” kicked off in late August 2026, with Dorit Kemsley being seen filming. After that, most of the cast headed to Ghana for Bozoma Saint John’s wedding to Keely Watson.

In addition to Kemsley and Saint John, the returning cast includes Kyle Richards, Erikia Jayne, Sutton Stracke, and Rachel Zoe. Jennifer Tilly will once again appear as a friend of the show. Regarding new cast members, in addition to Remini, former “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star Tracy Tutor has also joined, per PEOPLE. Like Remini, she will appear as a full-time cast member.