Charlize Theron, 51, Flaunts Age-Defying Figure in Black Minidress

Charlize Theron looked utterly stunning on the red carpet at an event for her charity, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). It’s the first new post that the actress has made to her Instagram grid in nearly two months and she looked ever so stylish.

Charlize’s New Post

Charlize posted a short video of highlight moments from the event, which she described as a “beautiful day” that left her heart feeling “pretty full”. For the evening Charlize dolled up in an ever so classy black mini dress by Dior featuring an asymmetrical hem. The sleeveless gown was simple yet so sexy, showing off the star’s endlessly long legs and thighs. A single gold buckle detail near the neck of the dress stood out as a minimal accessory, allowing the outfit to speak for itself.

Charlize finished the look off with a pair of dark heels, simple gold earrings, and by sweeping her beautiful blonde hair over in a side part. Her hairstyle suits her so so well, and I love how she’s incorporated a subtle wave into it for added volume and texture.

The star penned a grateful caption alongside the video post, which reads: “Still riding high from this weekend.

“The best people, the best energy, so much love and way too much fun. My heart is feeling pretty full.

“So incredibly grateful for the amazing @ctaop team and for every single person who gave their time, energy and heart to help make this weekend so special. It truly takes a village, and I feel so lucky to be surrounded by such an incredible one.

“Thank you to everyone who showed up, supported, celebrated and helped make it such a beautiful day. Feeling very, very grateful.

“Until next time…”

Fans of Charlize rushed to the post’s comments section to congratulate her on the success of the evening as well as to compliment her outfit.

One user said: “I was wondering when you’d share this moment! You look absolutely stunning in that Dior outfit—so charming, and an excellent choice! A wonderful success for an unforgettable evening.”

A second shared: “You are so loved.”

Meanwhile others added “My favorite ACTRESS!!”, “You are the Goddess, congratulations on your great work”, “Very beautiful as ALWAYS”, and “She’s got legsss”.

Other Looks by Charlize Lately

The look follows Charlize sharing a stunning snap in yet another sexy black dress in early August. The star was in Korea and sent pulses racing with the flowing number featuring a sexy low back. The gown draped so elegantly that the material looked almost as though it were liquid, perfectly clinging to the age-defying actresses’ body and seamlessly capturing her silhouette.

Meanwhile the front of the dress featured yet another cheeky cut out detail, this time at the star’s midriff. The semi-circle of open space showed off Charlize’s toned figure, reminding fans yet again that she somehow only seems to become more beautiful as the years go by.

She finished the look off with a chic bun, silver statement earrings and a pair of stylish dark shades.

Fingers crossed we see some gorgeous looks from her during the rest of Milan Fashion Week!