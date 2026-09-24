‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Premieres Tonight: How and Where to Watch

After the teases and the hype, it’s finally time to tune into “American Horror Story” Season 13. This is the season that brings back beloved cast members, and there’s hope that it will feel like the earlier seasons of the horror series. Now, you’ll need to make sure you don’t miss a beat.

Like previous seasons, “American Horror Story” will air on FX. It will also stream online, and the premiere kicks off with three episodes! However, there is a small catch to the length of those episodes.

How and Where to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 20: Actress Sarah Paulson attends The Paley Center For Media’s 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles – Closing Night Presentation: ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’ at Dolby Theatre on March 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The premiere airs tonight, Thursday, Sept. 24, with three episodes dropping at once. On FX, you can tune in from 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT live. Each episode will run back-to-back, and with the commercials, it means that everything wraps at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. It’s going to feel like a two-hour premiere event with the three individual episodes. Each episode runs for 30 minutes, which is much shorter than many are used to.

Don’t have FX? You can stream on Hulu, and you won’t need to wait until the next day! The episodes will stream simultaneously, and since there are no commercials, it means you get to finish before those on FX.

Now for some bad news for those watching internationally. The episodes will arrive on Disney+ on Sept. 25, so you will need to wait an extra day.

When Will New Episodes Release on FX and Hulu?

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 05: Actors Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett attend the Premiere Of FX’s “American Horror Story: Coven” after party at Fig & Olive Melrose Place on October 5, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While fans are used to weekly drops, the schedule is going to be a little different this year. The episodes will drop in blocks, making up for the half-hour format.

Sept. 24: Episodes 1, 2, 3

Oct. 1: Episodes 4, 5, 6

Oct. 8: Episodes 7, 8

Oct. 15: Episodes 9, 10

Oct. 22: Episodes 11, 12

Oct. 29: Episode 13

There are 13 episodes in the 13th season, which is rather fitting. With the rollout plan, all episodes will be available to binge-watch in time for Halloween.

A Tribute to All Past Seasons of ‘American Horror Story’

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This is a season that pays tribute to the past, and it’s going to be the only time Ryan Murphy says he’ll do it. The alumni are back, including the iconic Jessica Lange.

The cast will reprise various roles from the past, with Lange coming bask as Constance Langdon, Sister Jude, Fiona Good, and Elsa Mars — all four of her characters from the early seasons. Sarah Paulson is set to reprise some of her favorites, including Cordelia Goode and Hypodermic Sally. As for Evan Peters, expect to see Tate Langdon and James Patrick March, among his returns.

Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourde, and John Carroll Lynch are also among the stars set to come back, and there will be some newcomers ot the franchise.

So, what’s the theme? That’s the fun in this! It’s an overarching narrative, and the cast has been extremely secretive of the story. All that has been revealed is that there’s a looming darkness, and the characters from various seasons will need to find a way to work together to save the day.