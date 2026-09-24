Netflix Drops the Trailer for ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 — And Everybody Wants This!

Love isn’t easy. Just because you decide you want to be with somebody doesn’t mean that you can change the minds of everyone else around you, and that’s exactly what the trailer for “Nobody Wants This” Season 3 points out.

It starts off cute. Joanne and Noah are moving in with each other. They have their cute “We live together” moments, and that’s when it all takes a turn. Because not everybody wants this in the show, but absolutely everybody wants this season on Netflix already!

‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 Trailer

Play

The new trailer makes it clear that Joanne and Noah will face a new set of obstacles in their relationship. The rom-com has always hinted that there will be issues when it comes to friends and family. Many believe Noah has blown up his life to be with Joanne, and Joanne is trying to fit herself into expectations as part of Noah’s family.

At one point in the trailer, Joanne shares, “People think I’m not a perfect match for Noah, but I actually am.” That’s the opinion they have about each other, sure that they can make it work. There’s a grounded reality to this story, focusing on how people hope that love can be enough. For some it can, but is that the case for this couple when the world outside seems to be against them?

The “Nobody Wants This” Season 3 trailer also makes it clear that the main couple won’t be the only focus. Morgan and Sasha have a lot of work to do. Sasha is thrown back into the dating world, even if he really doesn’t like the idea. Morgan is ready to work on herself, and that means pushing her career to the next level. However, the synopsis for the season tells everyone that Morgan and Sasha are “circling something neither of them has been able to admit to.”

Romance Doesn’t Stop Being Fun When You Move to the Next Level

Netflix Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 301 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

This season isn’t just going to be about moving in with each other and the outside world being against it. There’s also the reminder that love is hard as the relationship moves to the next level. It doesn’t have to stop being fun, but a couple needs to work on that together.

It’s something the writers spoke heavily about as they were developing the third season. There still need to be some fun and dramatic moments that cause some friction between the couple, but they also need to showcase what it means to remain in love and work through the problems. Joanne and Noah love each other, sure, but they also like each other, and that’s something the writers wanted to highlight.

When Is ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 on Netflix?

Netflix Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 301 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Katrina Marchinowski/Netflix © 2026

This is a season to check out as soon as it drops. The second season already saw a drop in viewership, and it puts the rom-com series on the edge of cancellation.

“Nobody Wants This” Season 3 premieres on Oct. 22, 2026. All eight episodes will drop at once, making it the perfect binge-watch.