Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann & Giannina Gibelli Are Expecting Their Second Child

Reality stars Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli have wonderful news to share. They’re expecting their second child, due March 2027.

The couple confirmed the news in an adorable Instagram post this morning. Family, friends, and fans alike showered the family with congratulations and well-wishes for a safe pregnancy.

Blake Horstmann & Giannina Gibelli Confirm Their Pregnancy

Reality stars Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are adding one more to their family and couldn’t be happier. They have one son, two-year-old Heath. They’re confident he will make an excellent brother.

“Heath’s getting a promotion, March 2027 💛✨” the “Love is Blind” alum shared in a new Instagram update.

In the clip, Giannina frames a sweet photo of her son touching her pregnancy bump. The camera pulls back to reveal Blake holding sonogram photos and excitedly holding the little boy.

“I am so happy for guys!! Such a beautiful family inside and out, love you guys!” Jason Tartick wrote in the comments.

“So so so beyond happy for you mama!!! Adore you guys so much 🥹🥹🥹” “Love is Blind” alum Alexa Lemieux added.

Several other fans noted how adorable the pregnancy announcement was.

Horstmann & Gibelli Previously Teased They Wanted Another Child

In August, the couple spent time on the beautiful Greek coast. They explored ancient sites and enjoyed spending alone time together.

In fact, they even teased that they were trying for a second child.

“The main thing on my to do list ✔️” Giannina captioned an Instagram reel.

“Making sure the ruins are still ruined so I can go make baby #2,” she wrote over the video. The reality star casually nods at the artifacts before nonchalantly strolling away.

“Ruins first baby second 😂” Blake Horstmann laughed in the comments.

While plenty of fans found the post hilarious, it seems the couple was more serious than anyone realized.

The Family Can’t Wait to Welcome the New Bundle of Joy

The couple announced their pregnancy on the morning of Thursday, September 24. They’re elated to celebrate with everyone now that the news is public.

“It just feels nice to be able to finally talk about it because it is so consuming,” Giannina told PEOPLE. “It’s already a different pregnancy than our first, definitely lethargic like the first but way more nausea. I’m still craving fruit and smoothies like the first time. It’s a must.”

The couple confirmed they know the sex of their unborn child. However, they’re keeping that to themselves for now.

“We’re not one of those couples that can go through an entire pregnancy guessing,” the expecting mother joked. “Gotta plan the outfits, ya know?”

More than anything, the reality stars feel excited to watch their son, Heath, step into his older brother role.

“Heath honestly has been wanting a baby for a while now,” Giannina continued. “He hugs and kisses the belly and says, ‘Daddy, look, baby!’ We just know he’s going to be the best big brother imaginable.”

Fans wish Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli the best as they explore this next chapter of life together.