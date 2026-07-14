Jason Tartick of Bachelor Nation Is Engaged to Kathryn Hurley

Jason Tartick has been keeping fans up-to-date about the progress of his relationship with Kathryn Hurley, sharing milestones like moving in together and going Instagram official, and now the couple has announced a new milestone: engagement. Tartick shared a series of photos with Hurley on Instagram showing off the engagement ring with the description saying, “Right where we belong.”

Tartick appeared on season 14 of “The Bachelorette,” but he didn’t make it to the end of the season and was eliminated in week nine. Meanwhile, Hurley is the founder of Wags & Walks in Nashville, which is a nonprofit rescue center for dogs that would be the catalyst for this couple’s first meeting when Tartick adopted his dog, Teddy, from Wags & Walks.

Jason Tartick’s Love Journey

Getty Jason Tartick Kaitlyn Bristowe

Tartick’s romantic journey hasn’t been straightforward or easy. After failing to win Becca Kufrin’s heart on “The Bachelorette” season 14, he would start a long-term relationship with Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2019. This romance had an interesting symmetry to it, as Bristowe was on season 19 of “The Bachelor” and would be eliminated in week nine—the same week that Tartick was eliminated during his appearance on “The Bachelorette.”

Although Tartick and Bristowe would get engaged in 2021, the couple wouldn’t make it down the aisle, announcing their split in 2023.

After breaking up with Bristowe, Tartick would start a new romance with Kat Stickler in 2024. However, this relationship would be short-lived, as Tartick confirmed they were no longer together six months later.

Then, Tartick would begin dating Hurley in 2025, and it seems like this relationship is sticking as Tartick shared news of his engagement to Hurley today on Instagram with a series of photos showing the couple’s joy and Hurley’s new engagement ring.

Bachelor Nation Showers Tartick and Hurley with Support

Getty Jason Tartick attends amfAR Las Vegas at Wynn Las Vegas on November 22, 2024

Members of Bachelor Nation have been sharing the joy of Tartick and Hurley’s news with the couple in the comments of their post. Recently married Blake Horstmann who appeared alongside Tartick on season 14 of “The Bachelorette” apparently knew of the engagement early, commenting, “Yassss! Congrats you 2!!! Hard secret to keep love yall!!!”

Molly Mesnick. who appeared on season 13 of “The Bachelor” and would marry Jason Mesnick after he controversially broke up with the contestant he chose at the season finale, also shared her excitement for the couple in the comments, saying, “If there was a rightest of the most right things … this is it. You two are SO RIGHT for each other! Congrats!!!”

As of right now, there’s no information about Tartick and Hurley’s wedding plans, but it’s possible that they simply want to celebrate their engagement first and take their time with putting together the perfect big day.

This isn’t the only event that has brought the Bachelor Nation together in support today, as Joe Amabile who appeared with Tartick on season 14 of “The Bachelorette” shared his own update about his health, revealing he has a brain tumor. Amabile will be undergoing surgery for the tumor, and while Bachelor Nation celebrates the joyous engagement of Tartick, it’s also rallying around Amabile with hope for a successful surgery.

We wish the best for both Amabile and Tartick.