Dolly Parton’s Estate Takes Major Step to Protect Late Singer’s Home and Legacy

Less than a month after country legend Dolly Parton’s death, the legal dispute surrounding her nephew and former longtime security chief has escalated, with a Tennessee judge granting a temporary restraining order against Bryan Seaver.

Bryan Seaver Ordered to Stay Away From Estate Staff After Alleged Threats

TMZ reported on Thursday, September 24, that She’s Alive, LLC, an entity that oversees Dolly’s business interests, obtained the order after accusing Bryan and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, of threatening employees and interfering with business relationships.

The order bars Bryan and SAPS from coming within 1,000 feet of She’s Alive employees, attorneys, and business partners, according to the outlet.

It also prohibits them from interfering with the company’s business relationships.

Why Did Dolly Parton’s Estate Seek a Restraining Order?

Getty Dolly Parton’s Walk of Fame star.

Court documents cited by TMZ accuse Bryan of engaging in what the filing described as “terroristic threats, harassment, and intimidation.”

According to ABC7, one alleged September 1 message said, “I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us. It’s going to be great. Or [Expletive] pay me.”

The filing also claims Bryan referred to his military and private-security background while making statements that employees viewed as threatening. Bryan has denied that his messages were intended as threats, previously telling TMZ, “However, nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by.”

Bryan Seaver Was Fired From Dolly Parton’s Security Team

Bryan had overseen security for the country legend for more than two decades before he and his companies were terminated earlier this month.

A termination letter obtained by TMZ on September 22 instructed Bryan and his personnel to leave Dolly’s properties immediately and said replacement security had already been arranged.

The letter also said his personal interest as a trust beneficiary had not been eliminated.

Bryan was also the family member Dolly chose to announce her death in a prerecorded video posted to her social media accounts after she died Tuesday, August 25, at age 80.

Dolly Parton’s Sister Denies a Family Feud

Amid the increasingly public legal battle, Dolly’s sister Freida Parton has pushed back on suggestions that the wider family is fighting over the singer’s estate.

“I’ll say this and this only: there is no feud within our family. No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly’s estate,” Freida wrote Wednesday, September 23.

She also stressed that the family had not turned against Bryan, writing, “We all love Bryan, just as we all love each other.”

What Happens Next in the Dolly Parton Estate Dispute?

The court filing alleges the situation became serious enough for some She’s Alive employees to stop coming into the office. TMZ reported that private security was also hired to protect remaining employees at work and at their homes.

Bryan has maintained that his private messages were taken out of context and has characterized the legal action against him as unjustified.

The temporary order does not settle the underlying dispute. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, when the court is expected to consider the matter further.