See Andrew Walker’s Appearance on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

If you’re a fan of Hallmark movies, then you’ve surely seen Andrew Walker in “Kentucky Roses” and “Adventures in Love & Birding,” as well as “Three Wise Men and a Baby” and “Three Wiser Men and a Boy,” not to mention the “Curious Caterer Mysteries.”

However, before any of those stories entertained viewers, the actor — who we recently showed you dancing for a gig early in his career — had a few minor roles on some pretty big shows. That includes popping up on “The Big Bang Theory.”

CBS Andrew Walker, “The Big Bang Theory”

If you didn’t realize that Walker was on “The Big Bang Theory,” then you’re certainly not alone. That’s why one fan took to Reddit to add a post they called, “Andrew Walker in the wild.”

“So I have my dvr set to record shows by actors. Andrew Walker is one of them,” the Reddit user wrote. “Today I was checking and an episode of The Big Bang Theory had recorded, S1E14. Was like, wow, I watched this series and don’t remember him being on there. So I watched it. He makes a 5 second appearance almost at the end, lol, as Penny’s date. Love that he got the billing!”

That’s right, Walker nabbed a role in Episode 14 of Season 1, called “The Nerdvana Annihilation,” which originally aired April 28, 2008, according to IMDb. Playing a character named Mike, he shows up during the same storyline that sees Leonard (Johnny Galecki) buying a massive model from the 1960 movie “The Time Machine.”

When Penny (Kaley Cuoco) gets upset because the prop is blocking the stairs of their apartment building, meaning she can’t get to work, she insults Leonard’s hobby. This causes him to ditch his arguably nerdy interests.

Although Walker didn’t have the biggest part in the episode, The Big Bang Theory Wiki offered some background on his character, noting that “Mike is an ex-boyfriend of Penny’s. … Penny broke up with Mike after he posted several ‘details about their sex life’ in his blog. She attempted to reconcile with him after Leonard unintentionally convinced her to do so, only to walk in on him having sex with another woman. After these events, Leonard took his chance and asked Penny out on a date. (‘The Tangerine Factor’)”

Now do you remember Walker’s character? And how many other stars do you remember from the show?

Quite a Few Stars Showed Up on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

CBS Kaley Cuoco, Mark Hamill and Jim Parsons on “The Big Bang Theory”

Walker is far from the only notable celebrity to appear as a guest star on “The Big Bang Theory.” Plenty of famous faces can be seen in various episodes across the show’s 12 seasons.

For instance, “Stars Wars” alum Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones all popped up on the show, People points out. The same can be said for William Shatner, George Takei and LeVar Burton from “Star Trek.”

That’s not to overlook Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kathy Bates, Joe Manganiello, Katee Sackhoff and Bob Newhart, as well as filmmaker Kevin Smith, basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and genius Stephen Hawking.