See Teenage Andrew Walker Dance for a TV Role Early In His Career

While Andrew Walker recently opened up about the possibility of appearing on “Dancing With the Stars” — and just showed off his moves during a shirtless performance — this isn’t anything new for the Hallmark star. In fact, he’s been groovin’ for years and even did so during an early TV role when he was still a teenager.

Walker Showed Off His Moves on ‘Student Bodies’

Back in 1997, Walker was an 18-year-old actor in Canada, when he popped up on “Student Bodies” as JJ, a high school jock who was part of a trio of friends that also included TJ, played by Kerwin Jackson, and Phil le Maistre’s character, Horace. Walker appeared on the show for a total of 10 episodes, up until 1999.

During one episode, the three fellas came together for a scene that was set in a classroom and can be seen in a video that was shared on Instagram. All wearing their school’s team jerseys, the boys stand up as they do a little boogying before giving each other high fives.

Although the clip that was shared is relatively short, it still shows that Walker already had the charisma and onscreen presence that is needed to be a star. Of course, it was far from the only time he put his skills to good use early on in his acting career.

Walker’s Early Career Included Parts on Plenty of Popular Shows

CBS Andrew Walker, “The Big Bang Theory”

When it comes to Walker’s start in show business, he can thank someone from his (much) younger days for putting him on the path to becoming a professional actor. In June 2020, he told From the Desk, “I got started in acting when I was in elementary school back in Montreal. I was in a lunch-time drama program, then my teacher started an agency and began sending me out for auditions.”

“My dad would take time off work to drive me downtown Montreal to audition, then I booked my first audition when I was 12 years old and I immediately became addicted to the industry,” he continued. “When I turned 20, I decided to jump in a car with a fellow actor friend of mine and drive to LA, that was 20 years ago.”

When Walker’s career started to take off, he ended up appearing in single episodes of shows like “NYPD Blue” and Pamela Anderson’s “V.I.P.” That’s not to mention “Reba,” “ER” and “The Big Bang Theory,” as well as “CSI: NY,” “CSI: Miami” and “Without a Trace.”

He also appeared on another popular show with an actress who would go on to become a friend and fellow Hallmark star.

Walker Appeared on ‘Sabrina’ with Friend Melissa Joan Hart

Disney+ Andrew Walker and Melissa Joan Hart, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”

If you watched “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” back in the day, then you might have also seen Walker on the show.

Between 2002 and 2003, he appeared in 10 episodes of the popular sitcom, which can now be seen on Disney+, as Cole Harper, who worked at Scorch Magazine with the main character, played by Melissa Joan Hart.

These days, Walker would be willing to team up with Hart on a Hallmark movie, telling Us Weekly in November 2023, “Yeah, that’d be fun for sure. Actually, we’ve become really good friends.”