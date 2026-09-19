‘Big Brother’ Winner Josh Martinez Praises Rick Devens’ ‘Phenomenal’ BB28 Game

“Big Brother 19” winner Josh Martinez is impressed with how Rick Devens has navigated the “Big Brother 28” house.

Martinez joined Tiffany Mitchell, Derek Frazier and Claire Rehfuss on Heavy Crown Network’s “Royal Tea” Week 10 recap, where the group discussed the remaining players and the season’s endgame.

While Martinez acknowledged his loyalty to his friend Dee Valladares, he also gave Devens credit for the game he has played.

“Devens is playing phenomenally,” Martinez said.

Josh Martinez Praises Rick Devens’ ‘Big Brother 28’ Strategy

Martinez believes Devens has distinguished himself by maintaining a consistent approach throughout the season.

He described Devens as someone who stays composed and continues following the path he established for himself rather than frequently changing his approach.

“He stays in his lane,” Martinez said while comparing Devens and Dee’s strategies.

Martinez also highlighted Devens’ ability to form relationships, pointing to the “Survivor” alum’s charm as one of his strengths.

The “Big Brother” winner was not alone in recognizing Devens’ game. During the conversation, the group noted that both Devens and Dee have survived dangerous positions despite repeatedly becoming targets.

The hosts pointed to their ability to remain in the house after facing the block as evidence of the relationships and strategies they have developed throughout the season.

Paramount Angela Murray, Barrett Pfeiffer, and Rick Devens for “Big Brother” Season 28

Josh Martinez Gives ‘BB28’ Survivor Players Their Credit

Martinez also addressed the larger conversation surrounding the reality TV veterans joining “Big Brother 28.”

He said viewers should not direct frustration about the season’s format toward Devens or Dee, arguing that the players simply entered the game they were given and tried to win.

“They’re going to play the best game and they’re dominating the season,” Martinez said.

He explained that he enjoys seeing returning reality TV personalities because they understand how to compete and entertain viewers.

Martinez suggested that a future crossover season could balance veteran “Survivor” players with experienced “Big Brother” returnees. He named several former players he would enjoy watching compete again, including Xavier Prather and Janelle Pierzina.

Rick Devens Heads Into the ‘Big Brother 28’ Endgame

With the season nearing its conclusion, Martinez emphasized that the remaining houseguests need to consider who they can defeat if they reach the final two.

He encouraged players to take ownership of their strategic decisions when explaining their games to the jury.

The conversation also turned to the importance of maintaining relationships with potential jurors. Martinez praised Dee for continuing to strengthen connections, including her relationship with Taylor Brown.

“Big Brother 23” alum Claire Rehfuss similarly emphasized the importance of preparing for the final competitions and understanding what will be required to reach the final two.

For Martinez, however, Devens has already demonstrated an ability to remain steady while navigating the chaos around him.

As “Big Brother 28” moves deeper into its endgame, Devens’ competition performances and social relationships could continue shaping how the remaining rounds unfold. Devens’ ability to stay composed under pressure has also helped him navigate an increasingly unpredictable endgame.