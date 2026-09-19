‘Big Brother’ Alum Britney Haynes Shares Zingbot Story From Season 14

Britney Haynes has plenty of “Big Brother” stories to tell, including one unforgettable experience involving one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters.

The “Big Brother 12” and “Big Brother 14” alum discussed Zingbot during the Sept. 9 episode of Hurrdat Entertainment’s “Where’s My Spin-Off?” podcast with “Survivor” alum Corinne Kaplan.

While reacting to Zingbot’s latest appearance on “Big Brother 28,” Haynes took Kaplan behind the scenes of a memorable moment from Season 14, when the person inside the Zingbot costume needed medical attention during a competition.

Britney Haynes Remembers an Unexpected Zingbot Moment

Haynes explained that the incident occurred during a “Big Brother 14” competition on an especially hot day.

According to Haynes, the Zingbot costume at the time did not have the ventilation improvements she believes it has today. During a competition involving the introduction of Baby Zingbot, the person portraying the adult Zingbot suddenly fell backward.

At first, Haynes and her fellow houseguests were unsure whether the fall was part of the show.

“It sounded like a freaking elephant,” Haynes recalled of the unexpected moment.

The contestants quickly realized something was wrong when a medic entered the backyard. Haynes said medical personnel removed the costume and assisted the woman inside before taking her away.

The competition eventually continued, with Baby Zingbot finishing the segment.

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Because “Big Brother” contestants remain isolated from the outside world while filming, Haynes said she initially did not know what happened after the woman received medical assistance.

She eventually got the update she hoped for after leaving the house.

Haynes recalled attending the Season 14 wrap party when the woman approached her and revealed that she had been the person inside the Zingbot costume.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re alive,’” Haynes recalled.

She said the woman was a production assistant who had volunteered to step inside the costume. The two were able to reconnect after the stressful competition-day experience.

Zingbot Has Become a ‘Big Brother’ Tradition

Haynes has a special connection to the character beyond her memorable Season 14 experience.

She noted that Zingbot first appeared during “Big Brother 12,” her original season, before becoming an annual part of the show.

More than a decade later, Haynes and Kaplan were able to laugh while breaking down the latest round of zings on “Big Brother 28.”

Haynes explained that Zingbot’s jokes can even offer contestants a rare glimpse into how their behavior might be perceived beyond the house.

For Haynes, watching the character return year after year also comes with plenty of memories. Her Season 14 story offered Kaplan a behind-the-scenes look at just how much history surrounds one of “Big Brother’s” longest-running traditions. Haynes’ story also highlights how much the longtime “Big Brother” tradition has evolved since Zingbot first entered the house years ago.