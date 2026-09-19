‘Big Brother’ Alums Praise Angela Murray’s Improved BB28 Game: ‘She Stepped Up’

Angela Murray may have finished eighth on “Big Brother 28,” but two former houseguests believe she returned as a stronger player.

“Big Brother 27” runner-up Morgan Pope and “Big Brother 25” alum Cory Wurtenberger reflected on Angela’s second time in the house during an episode of their “Gamebots” podcast.

While discussing Angela’s eviction, Pope highlighted the entertainment she brought to the season. Wurtenberger also credited the “Big Brother 26” alum for improving her social game during her return.

“Full credit to Angela,” Wurtenberger said. “I think she stepped up her game a lot.”

Morgan Pope Praises Angela Murray’s Entertainment Value

Pope believes there is a clear reason Angela received another opportunity to compete on “Big Brother.”

“The reason why she gets brought back is because she is always bringing TV moments,” Pope said.

She noted that Angela consistently creates memorable moments for viewers, something Pope believes makes her valuable to the reality competition series.

Angela originally competed on “Big Brother 26” before returning as one of the veteran players on Season 28.

Although Angela placed lower during her second appearance, Pope argued that her placement did not tell the complete story of her return.

“She left in a worse position or worse placement than Season 26, however, arguably played better than her time on 26,” Pope said.

CBS America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger

Cory Wurtenberger Says Angela Murray Improved Socially

Wurtenberger similarly saw growth in Angela’s second game.

“On 28, she played a lot better,” he said. “Like she was much better socially.”

He pointed to several relationships Angela developed throughout the season, including connections with Mallory Aurichio, Lala and Haley.

Although those relationships did not ultimately carry Angela to the end, Wurtenberger argued that different competition outcomes could have significantly changed her trajectory.

He specifically envisioned an alternate path in which Haley remained in the house longer, potentially putting Angela in a much stronger position late in the season.

Angela also became part of the Icons alongside Dee Valladares and Rick Devens. Pope appreciated how Dee and Devens welcomed Angela into that group, giving the three returning reality TV personalities an opportunity to work together despite entering the game with different backgrounds.

Could Angela Murray Play ‘Big Brother’ Again?

Angela’s second appearance naturally led Pope and Wurtenberger to discuss whether fans could eventually see her compete for a third time.

Wurtenberger said he particularly likes the idea of Angela appearing in an All-Stars format because of the unpredictable interactions she could have with other returning personalities.

Pope also imagined Angela returning alongside another familiar player, suggesting that having a fellow returnee connected to her could create an interesting dynamic.

For now, Angela’s “Big Brother 28” journey continues in the jury house.

Pope said she is especially looking forward to seeing Angela and Lala together during jury segments, predicting the pair will bring plenty of personality to that portion of the season.

Regardless of whether Angela ever enters the house again, Pope and Wurtenberger agreed her second run offered something different from her first and showed noticeable growth in her game