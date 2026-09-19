Frankie Muniz Gives a Rare Glimpse Into His Family Life a Day After Admitting His Personal Struggles

Former child actor and “Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz made a vulnerable admission on Instagram on Friday, September 18, sharing that he was struggling. He called the last six weeks of his life “a nightmare” that he was “praying to wake up from.” But one day later, on Saturday, September 19, Muniz returned to social media with a much happier post.

Frankie Muniz Reunites with Estranged Wife & Son

In the post, he reunited with his estranged wife Paige Price and their son, Mauz Mosley Muniz. The trio is in a car and appears to be driving somewhere. They pull funny faces and are having fun, and the playful moment has attracted a lot of attention from fans.

Muniz, who competed on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 25, placing third, also shared his thoughts in the caption, writing, “Post soccer shenanigans with the fam. Our little dude got a medal for excellence in sportsmanship!”

Fans reacted to the post with positive messages and were happy and relieved to see Muniz looking better. “Glad you worked things out,” a comment reads. “Family time is therapy. 3 is the magic number. Congrats to Mauz. We love you all,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Family is purpose,” and “Most important thing is that you both support him, to still feel love for her is totally normal and You will be best friends forever, that’s nicer than most people think.”

Frankie Muniz Announces His Divorce

On July 1, the former couple announced their split after six years of marriage. They shared the news in an Instagram post, which appears to have since been deleted. “After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents,” their joint statement read, Us Weekly reports. “We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared.”

Months before the divorce announcement, Muniz said he struggled to balance his work and his private life. In April, he told Us Weekly, “It is very hard, I won’t lie. Honestly, my wife is a saint. She’s sacrificing so much for me to live my dream.”

Frankie Muniz Makes Vulnerable Admission

Fans grew concerned for Muniz when he shared his heartfelt statement on Instagram on September 18. In it, he wrote a long message about how he had been struggling, with part of the message reading, “Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone. The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I’ve had nowhere to hide. I’ve had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me. Not the polished version I show the world…the actual one.”

He continued, “I read that sometimes hitting rock bottom is the thing that wakes you up. It forces the changes you needed to make all along so you can live the best life possible. That idea has been sitting with me. In five years I believe I’ll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it, because the high I’ll be standing on then only exists because I went through this.” His conclusion was hopeful, as he reminded himself and others that this was not the end of his story; rather, he would be doing work to better his life and his future.