Frankie Muniz Opens Up About Intense Personal Struggles Following Split with Wife Paige Price Muniz

Frankie Muniz has been going through a rough patch, and is sharing it all with his social media followers.

On Friday, September 18, the former “Malcolm in the Middle” star took to Instagram to reveal he’s been undergoing some personal struggles that he wouldn’t wish “on anyone.”

‘A Nightmare I’m Praying to Wake Up From

In his lengthy post, the former child star — who is now a professional stock car racing driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series — candidly discusses what he’s been going through.

“The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from. Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone,” he begins.

The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I’ve had nowhere to hide. I’ve had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me. Not the polished version I show the world…the actual one,” Muniz writes.

“I read that sometimes hitting rock bottom is the thing that wakes you up. It forces the changes you needed to make all along so you can live the best life possible. That idea has been sitting with me. In five years I believe I’ll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it, because the high I’ll be standing on then only exists because I went through this,” he continues.

He concludes on an optimistic note. “This isn’t the end of the story. It’s the part where I start doing the work…the uncomfortable, unglamorous, necessary work. I’m choosing to treat this season as the foundation, not the finish line,” he adds. “If you’re in a low place right now too, you’re not broken. You’re being rebuilt. Let’s keep going!”

Longing for the Past

The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant’s message echoed an earlier post he shared on X.

Accompanying some photos of himself as a child, he admitted he longed for those carefree days.

“Sometimes I wish I could go back to this,” he wrote.

A Marital Breakup

Getty Frankie Muniz and Paige Price

While Muniz didn’t share specific details of what he’d been going through, the post arrives just two months after he announced that he and wife Paige Price Muniz were separating after a decade of marriage.

“Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage,” he wrote in a “life update” he shared via Facebook.

“After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared,” Muniz continued.

“I’m endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere. We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had,” he wrote, adding, “We both choose to not entertain any questions on this matter. Please respect our families privacy during this time.”