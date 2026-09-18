Details Emerge on Hayden Panettiere’s Upcoming Celebration of Life Service: REPORT

Hayden Panettiere will be remembered in a Celebration of Life set to take place in Malibu, California. That’s per a September 18 TMZ report, which says the event will be attended by the “Nashville” star’s family, close friends, and former colleagues.

Hayden starred in the Disney films “Remember the Titans” and “Tiger Cruise.” For “Tiger Cruise,” she memorably recorded the song “My Hero Is You.” She went on to star in the country music-themed drama series “Nashville” as an adult, performing several songs as her character Juliette.

Getty Hayden Panettiere attends the 2016 Critics Choice Awards.

The outlet says they’ve learned from sources “with direct knowledge” that the gathering will take place this weekend, the weekend of September 19, at a church in the area. The guest list consists of around 150 people, and guests have been informed the event is a “memorial” for Hayden, the report notes.

The report goes on to say Hayden’s dad Skip is one the guest list, along with a number of celebrity and “Hollywood power players.” It’s being reported that Hayden’s mom Lesley, and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson, are not invited.

Hayden was found unresponsive inside an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina around a month ago on Sunday, August 16.

On September 14, TMZ reported they learned law enforcement believes the “Ice Princess” star died from a fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill.

The outlet notes toxicology results are still pending.

Hayden Panettiere’s Mom & Boyfriend Are Reportedly Not Invited to Her Memorial

Shortly after publishing the initial details about Hayden’s memorial service, TMZ published a second story revealing they’ve been told that Hayden’s mother Lesley Vogel and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson are not on the reported guest list.

The 36-year-old began dating Hickerson, 37, in the summer of 2018, shortly after she and her former fiancé, pro boxer Wladimir Klitschko, called off their engagement. Hayden and Wladimir share one child, an 11-year-old daughter.

In one one of her final interviews, a May 2026 appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast “On Purpose,” Hayden revealed she and her mother were estranged, and stated “There is not a relationship between her and I, sadly.”

In her memoir, she recalled that her mom used to behave more like “a boss” than a parent, and that her mother told her “you owe me” when she fired her as a manager at 19.

Hayden Panettiere & Her ‘Ice Princess’ Costar Michelle Trachtenberg Died Almost a Year Apart

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Hayden passed away just a year and a half after the death of her “Ice Princess” costar Michelle Trachtenburg. The child stars appeared in the nostalgic teen sports drama when Hayden was 15 and Michelle was 19.

Michelle previously made a name for herself starring in the 1996 coming of age comedy “Harriet the Spy.” The cause of death was determined to be complications of diabetes. In the film, Hayden played a top figure skater whose heart isn’t in the sport, while Michelle played a skating prodigy who has the talent but not the finances to reach the top.

In a September 2025 interview, Hayden told ET about the bond she’d shared with Michelle. She revealed she knew Michelle even before they acted together, because her grandparents formerly lived across the street from Michelle’s grandmother in Brooklyn.

“We would have block parties. So I have memories of her and I from long ago,” Hayden recalled.