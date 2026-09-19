Lizzo’s Wildly Deep-Cut Dress Shows Off Quite a Bit of Her Fabulous Figure

If you’re a fan of Lizzo and happen to follow her on social media, then you’ll know that she often impresses her admirers with her buzz-worthy looks. In the past, that has included a teeny-tiny string bikini and a body-baring swimsuit, as well as a form-fitting mini-dress and a sheer corset bodysuit, not to mention a “delicious” chocolate-colored gown.

Frankly, Lizzo looked so good in the brown piece that she’s just worn a dress in a similar color that you definitely need to see.

Lizzo Looked Fierce & Fabulous While Hanging Out with Cardi B

Lizzo took to Instagram on Friday, September 18, to share photos of herself wearing a bold dress that would certainly make her hard to miss at any event. Perhaps a deceivingly simple item at first glance — though a daring one, no doubt — the gown was draped over the singer’s figure and rouched in certain spots to create the perfect amount of distinct texture and delightful visual interest.

Of course, you can’t overlook the fact that Lizzo’s dress also boasted a deeply cut front section as well as extremely high slits on both sides that showed off her legs and hips.

The music industry star opted to wear her long, blonde hair down around her shoulders, while she also chose to wear multiple rings along with a lengthy necklace that hung down her bare chest and accentuated the open area of her dress. That’s not to mention that both her makeup and her nails were just as fierce as the rest of her ensemble.

While the first photo that Lizzo shared was a selfie, another showed her with a beam of light shining down. There is also a shot of the famous figure standing in front of massive bright blue butterfly wings and one where she can be seen posing with fellow celeb Cardi B and stylist Law Roach.

Frankly, it looks like Lizzo’s night was as fabulous as her look.

Lizzo Likes Being a ‘Canvas’ for Stylish Creativity

Getty Lizzo at the Kim Shui fashion show during New York Fashion Week

When it comes to Lizzo’s fashion-related choices, she not only wants to look good, but she also wants to express herself while allowing the style experts she works with to do the same. In December 2002, she told Teen Vogue, “Fashion is an extension, for sure, of my creativity.”

“And I think that I like having fun, but I also like being a canvas for people,” the star continued as she explained the motivation behind what she wears when she makes public appearances. “And I think the more I’ve allowed people to just be artists — like my glam team and creative team—, allow them to be artists and me [to] just be the canvas on which they can express themselves, I think the more fashionable I’ve become by allowing other people to do what they do best.”

She then added, “So I think it means a lot to me in that regard because I love being a part of making people’s dreams come true or watching their dreams come true.”