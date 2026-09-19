Rock Star Alice Cooper Spotted in Public Outing With His Gorgeous Wife of 50 Years & They Still Look SO Happy

Rock icon Alice Cooper and his wife Sheryl Cooper looked stylish as they attended the premiere of “Unleashed Spirits” on Friday, September 18. The event took place at the Boston Film Festival at the Wang Theatre at Boch Center in Boston, Massachusetts, and the couple arrived in style.

Alice Cooper & Sheryl Cooper Look So Happy

Getty Sheryl Cooper and Alice Cooper attend the premiere of “Unleashed Spirits”

Both Alice and Sheryl wore all-black for the occasion, with Sheryl opting for a long black dress with leather short-sleeve details and a thigh-high slit. She wore her hair down and red lipstick for a bold finish. Sheryl accessorized with black and gold studded gloves and a large black clutch bag.

Alice also looked great for the event, wearing short black leather gloves, a leather jacket and matching trousers, and an open-collar black and gray patterned shirt. He wore his hair down and styled his eye makeup dark for his signature look.

Getty

Getty

The couple appeared to have a great time on the red carpet, smiling widely and posing playfully. They have been married since March 20, 1976 and celebrated their 50th anniversary with a vow renewal on March 21, 2026 at the Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix, Arizona, Hello! magazine reports.

At their vow renewal, they declared their love all over again in front of their friends and family. Hello! magazine reports they exchanged custom-designed rings from Jewels From Ipanema, founded by their family friends Jimmy Chase and Denise Monti. The publication reports how the rings were Etruscan-style, noting that they were “made of 18k yellow gold, featuring exceptional cabochon-cut rubies, and diamonds.”

Alice Cooper & Sheryl Cooper’s Love Story

Getty Sheryl Goddard and Alice Cooper attend opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Alice and Sheryl first met in 1975 when she auditioned for the “Welcome To My Nightmare” tour, Hello! magazine reports. Sheryl is a talented dancer and choreographer who initially trained as a ballet dancer. “I knew I couldn’t be a ballerina, but not because I didn’t have potential,” she told People in 1978. “Ballet was extremely vicious, political and narrow-minded.”

The couple have had an incredible, enduring relationship and have been a big part of each other’s lives. This includes Sheryl’s impact on Alice’s performances. “It’s almost hard to do the show without her,” he told Billboard in 2019. “It’s almost like Burns and Allen; we’re backstage putting makeup on, talking, laughing. She’s going, ‘OK, when you stab me in the side, wait until my right arm gets way up ’cause it’ll read better. And don’t come down from the side, come in from the top.’ ‘OK, we’ll try that tonight.’”

He also revealed how they were both familiar with the industry. “We’ve both been in show business all our lives. When we’re on stage, she’s not Sheryl, my wife; She’s the character, and I’m the character,” he said. “We don’t look at each other as husband and wife on stage. But the great thing is, afterward, we’re on tour. We’re never apart. It’s great.”

Alice and Sheryl have built a life together, and they’ve created a family. The couple is also parents to three children.