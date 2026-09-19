Carrie Underwood Being Mentored by Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose as She Dives Into Rock: Report

Carrie Underwood is reportedly embracing a new sound with the help of legendary Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose.

The “American Idol” champ is working on new music that’s completely different from her usual style, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Underwood is being mentored by Rose as she dives into rock.

Underwood and Rose have shared the stage several times over the years, including at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival, where the country singer called the moment the “greatest night of my life.”

TMZ also reported that Underwood is expected to attend a Guns N’ Roses show in Atlanta this weekend and could even take the stage.

Carrie Underwood Is a Big Guns N’ Roses Fan

Getty Carrie Underwood and Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Underwood has long been vocal about her love of Guns N’ Roses. During a 2020 appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the singer revealed that she went to see the rock band in concert after wrapping up her own tour.

“It’s kind of a lifelong dream of mine I never thought would happen, and I couldn’t waste that opportunity,” Underwood recalled. “So I abandoned my husband, abandoned my children, went to Vegas… and saw Guns N’ Roses.”

Underwood went on to reveal that she even skipped the usual VIP perks at a concert and joined the crowd to watch the band.

“We were just kind of in there with everybody else, and it was absolutely incredible because it was just like – you could feel everybody,” the singer gushed. “Everybody was screaming. I was screaming. I was like, ‘I’m never gonna see none of these people ever again! I’m gonna act like a fool!’ And it was amazing.”

Carrie Underwood Dabbles in Rock Music

In the same interview, the “Before He Cheats” singer revealed that she hung out with Rose after the show.

“I do always say, like, you know, it’s hard when you kind of meet your heroes, you know,” Underwood said. “Because I do consider him to be somebody who kind of taught me how to sing. I just loved how he could just do different things with his voice.”

In a 2023 interview with Audacy, Underwood said she “grew up listening to everything,” adding that she’d be open to releasing a rock album someday.

“I do have an affinity for rock music and metal, and I just love the energy more than anything. I love going to rock concerts because it feels like freedom to me,” she added. “You never really know with me. I never say never about anything. I feel like certain influences work their way into different songs and different moments, even if they’re not songs that I record.”

On September 5, Underwood wowed fans when she performed a Limp Bizkit cover at Iowa’s Velocity Festival.

Underwood kicked off the rock-heavy set with Collective Soul’s “Shine,” followed by Papa Roach’s “Scars” and Linkin Park’s “One Step Closer.” She then wrapped up the block with Limp Bizkit’s 1999 hit “Break Stuff,” performing in a backward red baseball cap as a nod to frontman Fred Durst.

While Underwood may be exploring her rock side, she isn’t straying too far from her country music roots. The singer is set to headline the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey, from June 17-20, 2027.