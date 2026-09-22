Kyle MacLachlan Finally Reveals Truth Behind Love Triangle with ‘Twin Peaks’ Co-Stars Laura Dern and Lara Flynn Boyle

Kyle MachLachlan is coming out with the truth. The 67-year-old actor spoke to PEOPLE about his life and legacy, including his romantic history. MachLachlan was once engaged to “Blue Velvet” co-star Laura Dern, 59, in the 80s, but the pair never walked down the aisle. He was also in a relationship with “Twin Peaks” castmate Lara Flynn Boyle, 56, in the 90s. Many fans speculated an overlap between both romances, which MachLachlan has now confirmed.

MachLachlan has been married to TV producer Desiree Gruber, 59, since 2002. The actor covers his relationships in his memoir, “Fictional Selves,” due for release on September 29. He also had much to say about why he found himself between two of his former romances and his regrets.

Kyle MachLachlan’s Involvement With Lara Flynn Boyle ‘Destroyed’ His Relationship with Laura Dern

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Kyle MachLachlan was in a relationship with Laura Dern from 1985 to 1989. The pair first struck up a romance while filming David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet.” In the PEOPLE interview, MachLachlan said he was attracted to Dern because “she had a certain allure, and she’s gorgeous.” The two were eventually engaged to be married but things spiralled out when MachLachlan met Lara Flynn Boyle.

MachLachlan was again working with David Lynch when he met Boyle while working on “Twin Peaks.” The actor is proud of the way he handled his attraction to the actress. However, MachLachlan still remembers what it was about her that drew him to Boyle. He called her the “antithesis” of anyone he’d ever met and her “edge, tough girl” energy was hard for him to resist.

“I was away on location and feeling, ‘This is my town, let me show you some of the cool spots.'” He told PEOPLE. “We fell into this relationship, and it just destroyed the relationship with Laura. Not my best moment. I did not handle that well, especially for Laura.”

MachLachlan and Boyle were subsequently in a relationship from 1990 to 1992. After the end of their romance, MachLachlan dated supermodel Linda Evangelista from 1992 to 1998. Boyle was in a similar situation later in the decade when she was spotted with Jack Nicholson while in relationship with David Spade. She has been married to real estate investor Donald Ray Thomas II since 2006.

Kyle MachLachlan And Laura Dern’s Relationship Was Eventually ‘Healed’

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Kyle MachLachlan and Laura Dern weren’t on the best of terms after their break up. However, MachLachlan voiced relief that they “healed” over time. The actor only has good things to say about his former flame, calling her “very kind” and “very understanding” for what happened between them.

The two would later star in the “Twin Peaks” revival in 2017. David Lynch would reunite them 30 years after “Blue Velvet.” MachLachlan admitted he was ecstatic when he was informed of this by Lynch. The actor said he was “so excited” to work with Dern again, calling it the “most brilliant” news he could have been given.

After his relationship with Evangelista ended, MachLachlan started dating Desiree Gruber in 1999. The pair married in 2002 and welcomed Callum in 2008.

Following her break up with MachLachlan, Dern dated “Jurassic Park” co-star Jeff Goldblum from 1992 to 1997. She endured a similar break up with Billy Bob Thornton, who ended their engagement in 1999 to marry Angelina Jolie. Dern began dating musician Ben Harper, giving birth to their children in 2001 and 2004. They were married in 2005 but divorced in 2013.