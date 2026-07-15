Mourning Laura Dern Watches ‘Jurassic Park’ Following Beloved Sam Neill’s Sad Passing

Academy Award-winning actress Laura Dern has rewatched “Jurassic Park” to remember Sam Neill following his sad passing.

Neill, 78, passed away on Monday, July 13, having suffered from cancer and pneumonia in the years and months leading up to his death. His former girlfriend Laura Tingle explained that “His poor old body just sort of got a bit exhausted.”

Dern, 59, starred opposite Neill in the iconic 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park.” She played Ellie Sattler, the paleobotanist co-worker and love interest of his paleontologist character Alan Grant.

The star took to social media to show the world how she was remembering her co-star and close friend.

Laura Dern Posted a Poignant Screenshot From ‘Jurassic Park’

Laura Dern took to her Instagram account to share a photograph of her television with her 1.3 million followers.

On said television, “Jurassic Park” can be seen playing. The shot from the the movie that she has captured in the photograph shows her character, Ellie Sattler, and Sam Neill’s character, Alan Grant, with their arms around each other.

Dern didn’t caption the post — and she really didn’t have to. It said everything she needed to say and showed she was clearly missing Neill.

The actress’ fans and followers commented en masse, sharing in her grief and admiration of the actor.

One of Dern’s followers wrote, “Rewatched after he passed and I cried harder than I have in years. He is so missed already.”

Another one commented, “Thank you so much for being a couple everyone could look up to❤️.”

“My childhood heroes ❤️🦖,” said somebody else.

Another individual proclaimed, “Alan and Ellie forever.”

Finally, one Instagram user said, “The feels. I couldn’t help but rewatch JP last night. Had to shed a tear for Sam.”

Dern also shared her earlier statement about Neill’s passing with her Instagram followers.

Dern’s Other Post Included Several Photos With Neill

Laura Dern had previously shared a statement about Sam Neill’s tragic passing with People. She has now taken to Instagram to share that same tribute with her fans and followers.

The post comprises a carousel of seven photos. Six of them show Dern and Neill together (one of which also has Steven Spielberg in the picture, another of which has Jeff Goldblum), while the final one is of Neill alone.

Dern’s statement begins, “Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness, and love, always with the driest of wit.”

It continues, “He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man.”

The statement concludes, “I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

The comments section of the post is teeming with messages of love, including a couple from some familiar faces.

English actor Richard E. Grant commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔❤️❤️.”

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park” actress Julianne Moore similarly commented, “💔.”

One of Dern’s followers said, “Life found a way for you two to work together and help bring us one of the greatest science fiction films of all time. Thank you Sam, Laura, Jeff, and the rest of the amazing filmmaking family of Jurassic Park. ❤️🦖 🦕”

Another one wrote, “These words ❤️ R.I.P. Sam Neill ! A big inspiration to the world 🍃✨️🦖.”

Someone else said, “Alan and Ellie are everything to me. I am so sorry for your loss. He was a beautiful friend to you.”

“Thank you both for being such a special part of my childhood ❤️,” commented another person.

Last but not least, one Instagram user wrote, “most people had Batman, Superman, but you two were my heroes growing up, thank you Laura, thank you Sam may he rest in peace🤍.”

We hope Laura Dern is coping with the loss of the wonderful Sam Neill and that rewatching “Jurassic Park” is helping her to heal. May Neill rest in eternal peace.